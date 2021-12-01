Win tickets and drinks to see Smoove & Turrell at Sunderland's new Fire Station Auditorium

Fresh from their chart-topping seventh album, Smoove & Turrell will be joined by soul and gospel favourites Voices of Virtue at a special Christmas concert at The Fire Station Auditorium, the city’s new £18million state-of-the-art cultural hub.

The gig, on Sunday, December 19, will also feature MC Kay Greyson and The Origin Crew dancers. Voices of Virtue will kick things off with an uplifting set of soul/gospel classics before Smoove & Turrell take to the stage – and they’ll then come together for a memorable gospel-

powered funk set.

Smoove & Turrell will perform at the new Fire Station Auditorium

Tamsin Austin, Director of The Fire Station, said: “Smoove & Turrell are recognised as the kings of northern funk; Voices of Virtue are the queens of gospel so we’ll be in for a real treat when they perform at what will be a very special Christmas show.

“We’ll have the seats out, club style, downstairs so it will be dancing room only for our Christmas party which will be packed with special guests. I urge people to get their tickets now as they’re selling quickly – it will be a night to remember.”

Smoove & Turrell were formed in the late 2000s by a “group of lads with a shared passion for soul.”

The band has gone on to become one of the region’s finest musical exports and a mainstay of the North East music scene. They are renowned for marrying high-energy funk and soul grooves with socially conscious lyrics.

Sunderland Fire Station Auditorium new sign as works continue.

Smoove & Turrell’s first ever single I Can’t Give You Up became an instant cult classic, with the original 7-inch record selling for upwards of £160 after its limited release. The influential DJ, radio host and tastemaker Craig Charles was one of the first to champion their contemporary take on soul.

By the release of their second album, Eccentric Audio, Smoove & Turrell had built a loyal following and were touring both nationally and internationally.

The show is part of Firestarters – The Fire Station’s red-hot launch programme of shows and performances which will run from December this year to next June and features more than 40 artists and performers – with yet more to be announced.

The new auditorium, which has been built on a former car park at the side of the Fire Station, will open from December 10.

The new £18m venue will open in December

Win

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see Smoove & Turrell at the Fire Station on December 19, as well as a bottle of wine in the new foyer bar.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: which influential DJ was one of the first to champion Smoove & Turrell?

A:: Craig Gordon

B:: Craig Charles

C:: Craig David

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to [email protected] by Friday, December 10.

