Win tickets and drinks to see Japanese drumming troupe Kodo shake up Fire Station Auditorium

This new anniversary production features some pieces composed in the 80's when the group first formed, but also features some of the newer recently composed work of the younger Kodo members.

This new anniversary production features some pieces composed in the 80’s when the group first formed, but also features some of the newer recently composed work of the younger Kodo members.

Kodo performer, Leo Ikenega, said: “You could say that the newer compositions of Kodo are merging with the older traditional pieces of Kodo, so you actually get to see the whole history of Kodo in this performance.”

Kodo are heading to Sunderland

Kodo is one of Japan’s most successful musical exports, having performed over 6,500 live shows across five continents. Since its inception in 1981, the group has performed at a Nobel Peace Prize Concert, numerous World Cup shows and taken the stage at countless concert halls around the world.

Central to Kodo’s acclaimed performances is the Taiko; a traditional Japanese drum that is embedded in the country’s ancient culture. The rhythmic sounds of the Taiko can be heard at community festivals and religious ceremonies across the country, but since 1980 Kodo reinvented the Taiko as a performance instrument and kick-started a global obsession with the instrument.

Kodo’s stage performance incorporates the use of numerous Taiko drums of varying sizes from small, hand-held instruments to the centre-piece ‘Odaiko’ drum which measures 1.45 metres.

Other traditional instruments including cymbals and bamboo flutes are also featured to produce the group’s traditional yet forward-thinking sound.

Leo added: “We hope as many people as possible will take this opportunity to come and see us on this special tour. You really have to see us to understand Kodo (which means heartbeat) – as we literally put everything – including our hearts – into each and every performance to make a connection with the audience. The venue will actually shake!”

The upcoming visit by Kodo is part of Firestarters, the ambitious season of live music, dance, comedy and theatre set to take place at the brand new £11 million venue over the next six months.

Speaking ahead of Kodo’s visit, Tamsin Austin, The Fire Station’s venue director, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming the cult Japanese drumming troupe Kodo to The Fire Station.

"They are one of the first truly international acts to perform in The Auditorium and are known throughout the world for their spectacular shows which combine Japanese ritual with punishing displays of physical endurance and musicality.

"The sheer scale of the taiko drums in the intimate surroundings of The Auditorium promise to be a breath-taking and immersive experience. We can’t wait.”

