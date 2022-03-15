Win tickets and drinks to Grammy winner Bill Laurance at Fire Station Auditorium

We have a pair of tickets, as well as a bottle of wine in the new foyer bar, to give away to see Bill Laurance, who will perform with his trio, at the auditorium on

Wednesday, March 23.

Bill first came to prominence as founder of fusion powerhouse Snarky Puppy. The New York-based quasi-collective has gone from the best-kept secret to one of the most respected names in instrumental music.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bill Laurance is heading to Sunderland

As an expressive composer and band leader Bill continues to explore an existing range of sounds and ensemble combinations. Following on from the brooding piano-led electronica of his last studio LP Cables, he returns with a new EP, Zeal.

Bill will perform with his trio who recently performed to a sell-out crowd with the Untold Orchestra at the London Jazz Festival at Union Chapel, featuring the world premiere performance of Zeal and Balm from Laurance’s new EP Zeal. He has also collaborated with an array of musical talents including David Crosby, Morcheeba, Salif Keita, Susanna Baca, The Metropole Orkest, WDR Big Band and many more.

Tamsin Austin, director at the Fire Station, said: “We are so excited to present Bill Laurance with this trio. As both a pianist and electronics genius, Bill is simply one of the most compelling and dynamic performers live. His sound world which melds classical, jazz, ambient and funk stylings is intense, melodic, and thrilling live. We can’t wait to welcome him to Sunderland.”

Bill Laurance is a champion of cutting-edge keyboard developments, and is endorsed by Moog, Mellotron, Sequential, Korg, Roli Seaboard, Yamaha, Roland, Arp Odyssey, Nord, Keyscape, Sound Brenner, Native Instruments and MXR.

Bill Laurance

This event is part of The Fire Station opening season – Firestarters. Firestarters is commissioned by Sunderland Music Arts and Culture Trust and supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

The mid-size venue, which holds 550 people as a seating venue or 800 standing, completes the transformation of the former central Fire Station which now houses the Engine Room bistro, dance studios and arts space in the old Edwardian wing and the venue in the new wing, an £11m addition to the site.

Tickets for Bill Laurance and his Trio are on sale now and priced from £13.20, subject to the normal booking fees. For more information and to buy tickets visit: https://sunderlandculture.org.uk/bill-laurance-trio

WIN

We have a pair of tickets, and a bottle of wine in the new foyer bar, to give away for Bill Laurance Trio at the Fire Station Auditorium on March 23.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: What is the name of Bill Laurance’s new EP?

::A: Zeal

::B: Zealot

::C: Zion

Email you answer, along with your name and contact details to [email protected] by 9am on Monday, March 21. The winner will be notified by email on Monday.