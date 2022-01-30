Win tickets and cocktails to The Diana Ross Story at The Fire Station Auditorium

We have a pair of tickets to give away for The Diana Ross Story at the city centre’s newest venue on February 5, as well as cocktails beforehand at the Engine Room bistro.

The world’s premier show in celebration of Diana Ross and The Supremes by Ellis Live, the show takes audiences on a chronological journey of hits from a career culminating in over 100 million record sales, fronted by two international Diana Ross tribute performers Cheri Jade and Tameka Jackson.

The show features a host of hit tracks including Where Did Our Love Go, Baby Love, Stop in The Name of Love, Reflections, You Keep Me Hanging On, You Can’t Hurry Love, Stoned Love, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, All of My Life, Touch Me In The Morning, Upside Down, My Old Piano, I’m Coming Out, Chain Reaction and more.

Win tickets and drinks to The Diana Ross Story

The event is part of The Fire Station opening season, called Firestarters, at Sunderland’s new auditorium.

Opening last month, the Firestarters season runs until June 2022 at the new venue and features more than 40 artists and performers from a range of genres and art forms, with acts including The Shires, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Kodo, Janey Godley, The Futureheads and more.

The mid-size venue, which holds 550 people as a seating venue or 800 standing, completes the transformation of the former central Fire Station which now houses the Engine Room bistro, dance studios and arts space in the old Edwardian wing and the venue in the new wing, an £11m addition to the site.

Designed by the same architect as the Sage and with world leaders in acoustic design, it’s set to play a major role in the cultural rejuvenation of the city.

The Diana Ross Story is on February 5

It’s estimated it will plough around £5million into the local economy, creating footfall for neighbouring bars, restaurants and hotels.

Firestarters is commissioned by Sunderland Music Arts and Culture Trust and supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

*The Diana Ross story has limited availability. Tickets for Fire Station shows are available at SunderlandCulture.org.uk

The Engine Room at The Fire Station.

Win

To be in with a chance of winning tickets to see The Diana Ross Story on February 5, as well as cocktails in the Engine Room bistro, with two free cocktails of your choice per person, answer this question: which of these is a Diana Ross anthem?

A:: Chain Reaction

B:: The Chain

The new Fire Station Auditorium.

C:: Chain of Fools

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details to [email protected] by 9am on Tuesday, February 1. The winner will be notified by email on February 1.

Diana Ross Story is one in a series of competitions we’re running with the new city venue.