Win Ringtons hamper and signed copies of new Sunderland-set The Sixpenny Orphan

Released on paperback on May 11, The Sixpenny Orphan is set in Sunderland in 1919 and is a heart-wrenching saga of two sisters, torn apart as children by tragic events. Ten years later they reunite, but their lives are very different and things are no longer what they seem.

Inspired by her home village of Ryhope and the surrounding area, Glenda has previously released seven novels which have sold hundreds of thousands of copies around the world, including Belle of the Back Streets, The Tuppenny Child, Pearl of Pit Lane, The Girl with the Scarlet Ribbon, The Paper Mill Girl, The Miner’s Lass and her first festive saga, A Mother’s Christmas Wish.

Inspired by her lifelong love of soap operas, Glenda’s gritty and dramatic books, which are published by Headline, have a feisty young heroine at their core, showcasing strong North East women in times of adversity and putting female empowerment centre stage.

Celebrating the release of new Sunderland-set novel

Glenda said: “I’m honoured to know that my books set in my home village of Ryhope are being read around the world. Readers of my books are now booking into Air B&B properties in Ryhope and Sunderland so that they can find the locations featured in my books. This makes me feel very proud indeed.”

The Sixpenny Orphan will officially launch during Local History Month in May.

To mark the release, you can catch Glenda at a number of events, including:

::Saturday, May 6, 12noon to 2pm – Book signing at Waterstones, Sunderland

Sunderland author Glenda Young

::Tuesday, May 9, 1.30pm – Official book launch at Ryhope Community Centre

::Wednesday, May 10, 1pm – Book talk at Featherbed Books in Houghton

::Friday, June 2, 1pm – Book talk at 17Nineteen, East End

As well as writing saga novels, Glenda also has a book deal with Headline to write cosy crimes set in Scarborough.

The main winner will also receive a Ringtons favourites hamper

Her first two cosy crimes, Murder at the Seaview Hotel and Curtain Call at the Seaview Hotel, were shortlisted for the prestigious Dead Good Reader Awards 2022. The awards, voted for by the public, saw Glenda up against Richard Osman and Val McDermid for this coveted and acclaimed award.

WIN

We’ve got a signed copy of The Sixpenny Orphan, plus a Ringtons Favourites gift hamper worth £12.95, which includes tea, coffee and sweet treats, to give away to one lucky winner.

We also have four runners up prizes of a signed copy of The Sixpenny Orphan.

To be in with a chance of winning one of the prizes, answer this question: which Sunderland village informs much of Glenda Young’s writing?

A:: Ryhope

B:: Washington

C:: Southwick

Email your answer, along with your name and address, to [email protected] by Monday, May 15, 2023.