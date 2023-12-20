Win £50 bar tab at Sunderland's 808 Bar & Kitchen
Win a £50 bar tab to spend at the city centre bar.
Fancy some free drinks with your mates?
808 Bar & Kitchen has launched a new cocktail menu - and to celebrate we've teamed up with the bar to give away a £50 bar tab to one lucky Echo reader.
Cocktails are one of the most-popular features at the colourful bar on the corner of St Thomas Street and John Street in the city centre.
It gave new life to the site back in 2018, after a major transformation of the former Oriental Palace Chinese restaurant, which is also well-known from its previous guises as The Continental and Gillespies.
Named after the 808 drum machine, the bar also serves a menu of tapas with an Asian twist, including Thai style fish cakes, bao buns and beef brisket croquettes.
The new cocktail menu features options such as Raspberry and Pineapple Martini, Mango Mai Tai, Pink Pornstar, Strawberry Blossom, as well as a range of classics, fizz cocktails and mocktails.
General manager Dan Slater said: "We've become a destination bar, but we're also a stop off for people who start the night in Sunniside and then work their way into town.
"People seem to really like the casual dining concept as it's easy to eat and share with friends. We're also one of the few places in the city that does tapas. Cocktails have become hugely popular too, especially with female customers."
2024 will see some other new additions at the bar, which is also popular for its functions, with a We Love Fridays offer starting from the first Friday in January when you can pick up 2-4-1 on cocktails from 5pm every Friday and bottomless dining experiences themed around Alice in Wonderland called Down the Rabbit Hole.
WIN
We've teamed up with 808 to give away a £50 bar tab to one reader, which can be used at a time and day of their choice.
The competition is open to people aged 18 and over.
To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: what is 808 named after?
A: A drum machine
B: Tequila
C: A street number
Email your answer, along with your name, address and date of birth, to [email protected] by 9am on Wednesday, December 27.
The winner will be notified by email.