Win party catering for up to 30 people from Sunderland's new Cheese and Pickle Co deli

Run by Sunderland businessman Trevor Davis, the catering company has been keeping people well fed at parties, functions and corporate events for 25 years and has had previous units in Blind Lane and Hendon.

Due to the pandemic, the company ceased to operate for two years, but is now back open at a new base.

Cheese and Pickle Co has opened a deli in the former Dicksons shop in Maritime Terrace, Sunderland city centre, where people can get pies, pizzas, gyros, salad boxes and more to go, or sit in.

Cheese and Pickle Co

It’s also a kitchen for the wider catering company, which has seen orders flooding back in.

Trevor, who also owns the popular Tin of Sardines bar in Roker with son Ben, said it’s great to have a base where people can pop in and chat through catering options, whilst also meeting new customers who call in for breakfasts and lunches.

He said: “We have a great customer base for catering, we have people who’ve used us for their christenings, weddings, parties and funerals. People remember us from over the years and the name is well known. There’s not that many catering firms still going in the area as a lot had to shut down with the pandemic.

"The deli side is getting there but we’ve still only been open for six weeks. We’re also in a great position for the developments happening nearby, such as the new train station so hopefully footfall will increase.

The Cheese & Pickle Deli owner Trevor Davis

"So far with deli customers the rotisserie chicken and pizza by the slice is proving really popular. We were looking for the right unit and this is really handy for our catering customers who just want to pop in and pay or talk through the catering, which starts from £3.95 a head, and to look at the menus.”

The opening of the deli has created four new jobs and they also offer a service for nearby offices who are looking for a buffet for five people or more.

As well as Tin of Sardines, Roker, which has proved a hugely-popular addition to the seafront, the Davis family own Tin of Sardines bars in Durham and Poole, as well as Old Tom’s in Durham.

Win

The deli is open for breakfast, lunches and snacks

We’ve teamed up with Cheese and Pickle Co to give away catering for up to 30 people, which can be used for an event of your choice.

Worth £4.95 a head, so £150 in total, it’s the family buffet and includes corned beef pies, pork pies, sausages, cheese rolls, sandwiches, quiche, deep-filled Yorkshire puddings and cakes. The winner can choose a date of their choice for the catering, subject to availability.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: where in the city centre is the new Cheese and Pickle Co deli?

Email your answer with your name and address to [email protected]

Cheese and Pickle Co catering

The prize can be delivered to any SR post code and has to be claimed within six months of the notification of your win.

Closing date: Monday, October 3, 2022. Usual National World competition rules apply.

The deli menu

Rotisserie chicken is proving popular at the deli

You could win catering for your party or function

The salad bar at the deli