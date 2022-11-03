Win new Christmas book by Sunderland author Glenda Young and Rington's chocolate hamper

The heart-warming festive saga of family, love and sacrifice is out in paperback on November 24 and is published by Headline – and to celebrate the release we’re giving away a signed book and a Rington’s Chocolate Hamper, plus signed books for four runners up.

The novel tells the story of wayward Emma Devaney who, following a scandalous affair, is sent in disgrace from her home in Ireland to Ryhope, where she will live with her widowed aunt, Bessie Brogan, and help run her pub.

Bessie is kind but firm, and at first Emma rebels against her lack of freedom.

Five prizes up for grabs

Struggling to fit in, she turns to the wrong person for comfort, and becomes pregnant.

Accepting she must embrace her new life for the sake of her baby, Emma pours her energy into making the pub thrive and helping heal the fractured relationship between Bessie and her daughters. She catches the attention of Robert, a gruff but sincere farmer, who means to win her heart.

As December approaches, thankful for the home and acceptance she’s found, Emma is determined to bring not just her family, but the whole Ryhope community, together to celebrate - and to make one very special mother’s Christmas dreams come true.

Inspired by her lifelong love of soap operas, Glenda’s gritty and dramatic books have a feisty young heroine at their core, showcasing strong North East women in times of adversity and putting female empowerment centre stage.

Sunderland author Glenda Young. Photo by Les Mann.

Glenda said: “This is my favourite of all my historical sagas so far. Emma is a troubled heroine sent to the North East from Loughshinny in Ireland.

"The touching relationship she builds with her aunt Bessie will tug at your heart strings. It’s a perfect Christmas read and features the wonderful Irish tradition of Nollaig na mBan ‘the Women’s Christmas,’ a day for women to celebrate Christmas their way.”

The release follows the success of her six previous sagas: Belle of the Back Streets, The Tuppenny Child, Pearl of Pit Lane, The Girl with the Scarlet Ribbon, The Paper Mill Girl and The Miner’s Lass, which have had international sales.

As well as writing saga novels, Glenda now also has a further book deal with Headline to write fun, cosy crimes set in Scarborough. Her first two cosy crimes, Murder at the Seaview Hotel and Curtain Call at the Seaview Hotel, were shortlisted for the prestigious Dead Good Reader Awards 2022.

A Mother's Wish is the new novel by Glenda Young

To celebrate the book release, Glenda will be taking part in a number of events and book signings across the region including an official book launch at Ryhope Community Centre on Tuesday 8 November at 1.30pm, which will include a short film by Brian Ibinson of Ryhope Heritage Society about Ryhope’s mining past.

An in-store book signing at Waterstone’s Sunderland on Saturday 26 November 2022 (12 noon to 2pm) and a book signing in the museum shop at the National Glass Centre on Sunday 27 November 2022 as part of the Christmas Fayre.

WIN:

The main winner will also receive a Rington's chocolate hamper worth £14.99 as well as a signed book

To be in with a chance of winning a signed book and the hamper, worth £14.99, or one of four runner up prizes of a signed book, answer this question:

From which country does the lead character Emma in A Mother’s Christmas Wish travel to Ryhope?

Email your answer, along with your name and address, to [email protected] by Monday, November 14.

UK entries and UK postal addresses only.

Prize strictly non-transferable and no monetary value will be given. Prizes will be dispatched early December 2022.