Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To kick things off from Monday, May 30, families are invited to come along for a variety of free children’s entertainment.

Magician Marvin will be taking to the stage with his hand puppet friends for a magical show, performing a double bill at 12noon and 4pm.

Tuesday, May 31 will then welcome ‘A Celebration of Paw Patrol’ to Stack’s stage from 12noon to 2pm – a very special puppy rescue mission inspired by the popular kids TV show.

Win tickets and food and drinks vouchers to Stack

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue’s regular half term event – Kids Corner – returns on Wednesday, June 1 with a fantastical performance celebrating the hit movie Encanto. Expect singing, dancing, and lots of interaction with guest characters.

And Stack wouldn’t be a site by the sea without the swashbuckling adventures of pirates Winkle and Storm. The meddling duo will take to the stage on Saturday, June 4 from 11am – 1pm, with their tales from the high seas.

The celebrations continue into the extended Jubilee bank holiday from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 June, with a packed line up of live music for all to enjoy.

The North East’s ‘King of Swing’ – Jason Isaacs – will kick start the Bank Holiday weekend celebrations from 1pm on Thursday 2 June, followed by Kendall Duo Band (4pm – 6pm). The Houndcats (7:30pm – 9:30pm), an authentic 50/60s rock n’ roll band who specialise in The Beatles, Elvis and The Rolling Stones, will close the evening before Stack welcomes a DJ set to its stage.

Rob Lamberti

Friday 3 June’s line up includes rising stars, Bicker Music (12pm – 2pm), Stack regulars The Emerald Thieves (3pm – 5pm) and from 7:30pm – Beyond Madness – one of the best Madness tributes in the UK.

The fun continues on Saturday 4 June from 3:30pm with Funk Souls Sista – these talented ladies bring soul and funk classics to life alongside new chart hits. Move into the evening with Viva Apollo’s (7pm – 9pm) eclectic mix of pop, rock and funk music before enjoying Stack’s resident house DJ set.

The Jubilee weekend will culminate with a special event for Rob Lamberti – the UK’s number 1 George Michael tribute act – who will be bringing his live band to Stack on Sunday 5 June 2022 for the evening, giving fans the chance to see George’s musical talent, charisma and passion embodied again.

Rob Lamberti – famous for appearances on the live final of ‘Stars in Their Eyes’ and ‘America’s Got Talent’ – has also been hired by George Michael’s management to promote the 25Live album, giving fans across the globe the chance to see George’s musical talent, charisma and passion embodied once again.

Live music is taking place across the Bank Holiday weekend

Entry to the event is ticketed, with general release available to book online at £18 plus booking fee per person: https://stackseaburn.com/george-michael-tribute/

Win

We’ve teamed up with Stack to give away a group of six tickets on a table to the George Michael tribute, worth £18 each. Each person in the group will also receive a drink token, worth £5, for any of the bars and a food token, worth £8, which can be redeemed at any of the food vendors.

To be in with a chance of winning a set of six tickets and food and drink vouchers, answer this question: which of these is a George Michael album?

The winner will receive food and drink tokens

A:: Listen Without Prejudice

B:: Listen Without Purpose

C:: Listen Without Pride

Email your answer, along with your contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Monday, June 30. Usual National World competition rules apply.

Rob Lamberti