Win a two-night stay and meal for two at The Seaburn Inn

Brought to the city by The Inn Collection group, The Seaburn Inn pub and restaurant with rooms opened its doors this summer to much fanfare and it’s already been making waves with drinkers, diners and inn guests.

To celebrate the launch of our We Are Sunderland lifestyle supplement, we’ve teamed up with the hotel group to give one lucky reader and their guest

the chance to win a two-night stay with welcome cocktails, a three-course meal and even the option to bring a four-legged guest, too.

The Seaburn Inn opened this summer on the site of the former Pullman Lodge hotel. Photo by T Bloxham Inside Story Photography

There’s no need to go abroad when you can enjoy the coastal views from The Seaburn Inn where the winner will spend two nights in a sea view room

overlooking Seaburn beach.

The winner and their guest will enjoy sipping on one of The Seaburn Inn’s signature cocktails on arrival - either al fresco on the terrace outside - or in the inn’s quirky dining and bar area where cheery interiors continue the beachside vibe.

There’s an eclectic mix of nautical treasures, local prints and curios including shell collections, carved figureheads and even an upturned boat suspended above a dining room corner.

One of the dishes from the mains menu. Photo by T Bloxham Inside Story Photography

The prize includes a three-course meal plus bottle of house wine on the night of your choice. Choose from The Seaburn Inn’s tempting menu of all home-cooked dishes which are a tasty mix of classic pub favourites along with some contemporary plates with a twist. Remember to save room for one of their homemade desserts.

The 40-bed pub and restaurant with rooms has created 55 new jobs for the city and is part of a multi-million pound programme of investments in Roker and Seaburn, which are helping to improve the seafront experience for Wearsiders, while also attracting people from outside of the city.

As part of the wider Seafront Regeneration Scheme, the seafront will also soon welcome a Tin of Sardines gin bar which is transforming the former toilet block in Pier Point and a new seafood restaurant, from the team behind Mexico 70, at a former storage shelter on Seaburn Promenade.

You can bring along your four-legged friend as part of the prize

The Seaburn Inn is open all day, every day, for breakfast, lunch, afternoon bites, evening meals or their belly-busting Sunday roasts, with food served until 9pm.

You can also say cheers with a drink from the inn’s well-stocked bar including local real ales, lagers and ciders while there’s a wide range of craft gins, wines and soft drinks including speciality teas, coffees and hot chocolate.

To be in with a chance of winning this top prize, send the token in today’s paper, along with your name, address and contact number, to Seaburn Inn Competition, Sunderland Echo, 1st Floor, North East BIC, Wearfield, Enterprise Park East, Sunderland.

Closing date: Monday, September 6.

King prawn starter. Photo by T Bloxham Inside Story Photography

Entrants must be aged 18 or over. Prize based on two people sharing a sea view double or twin room. One well-behaved dog is welcome to stay as part of the prize.

A pet supplement applies of £10 per dog per night for standard (non-prize) bookings. Prize is subject to availability and choice. Prize excludes travel to and from The Seaburn Inn. No cash alternative.

Management decision is final. Prize valid for six months upon winner notification. Prize excludes Bank Holidays.

Overnight stays based on two sharing a double or twin room start from £89 including breakfast. From November 1 two-course dinner, bed and breakfast Winter Break stays start from £89 per night.

To book visit www.inncollectiongroup.com/seaburn-inn/

Usual JPI Media competition rules apply and are available at https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/

We're giving away a two-night stay in a sea view room. Photo by T Bloxham Inside Story Photography

Inside the pub area