Win a twilight spa for two at Seaham Hall to mark the return of town's Food Festival

Thanks to its range of stalls, tasters, entertainment and cooking demos, Seaham Food Festival attracts thousands of foodies.

It returns to Terrace Green on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 – and there’s plenty in store for food lovers.

As part of the two-day line up of food, fun, and entertainment, there will be a host of cooking demonstrations, including Sunderland’s Stacie Stewart; Washington-born Ryan Riley of The Life Kitchen; Jean-Christophe Novelli; Saturday Kitchen star Matt Tebbutt; and Bake Off: The Professionals judge Cherish Finden.

Also present will be Seaham Hall chef Kyle Greenwood, who will be demonstrating his culinary skills with a set menu using seasonal ingredients from regional suppliers.

Awarded North East Chef of the Year 2022, Kyle has worked in a number of prestigious kitchens, including the Michelin-starred Fat Duck in Berkshire, owned by Heston Blumenthal.

And, as part of the festival, we’re giving one reader the chance to win a twilight spa for two at Seaham Hall, which includes access to the spa facilities from 6pm - 10pm and a two-course dinner in the Pan Asian Ozone Restaurant in the comfort of your robes and slippers served between 6pm - 9pm.

Win a twilight spa for two.

Meanwhile, visitors to the festival can watch Kyle’s cookery demonstration on Saturday, August 6, at 3pm.

Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “We are really excited to welcome a chef from a local business to the fantastic line up of food and entertainment on offer at this year’s festival.

“Kyle brings with him a wealth of experience and talent, and we can’t wait to see what set menu he will come up with."

This star-studded line-up of chefs will be accompanied by more than 120 trader stalls offering an assortment of food and drink.

Kyle Greenwood from Seaham Hall is one of the chefs who'll be doing a cookery demonstration

There will also be lots of family entertainment along the coastline, from sports and craft activities to music, street performances, and family theatre.

Local chefs Ryan and Stacie are looking forward to returning to their roots as part of the festival.

Ryan runs The Life Kitchen in the lodge at Mowbray Park, a cookery school that helps people whose tastebuds have been affected by cancer treatment or Covid.

Determined that cancer patients shouldn’t be robbed of one of life’s pleasures, at an already difficult time, he began free cookery lessons at the school in 2019, using ingredients and textures designed to combat the loss of taste and smell some cancer patients experience as a result of their treatment.

Demos take place in the cookery theatre

It proved hugely successful and Ryan and Life Kitchen co-founder Kimberley Duke produced best-selling books of the same name.

When the pandemic hit, they adapted and ran online sessions, while also producing a book for those whose sense of taste and smell was affected by Covid, which snowballed into a global story, reaching 2.8 billion media hits, from Canada to Australia and even Russia.

Former Washington School pupil Ryan said: “I’m so looking forward to being on home turf, cooking in the place that shaped me. My food and story are rooted in the North East and I’m thrilled to be at Seaham Food Festival this year among some incredible chefs. I’m looking forward to trying all of the local producers and experiencing what the best of the North East.”

Former St Anthony’s school pupil Stacie, who was raised in Roker, is also looking forward to hosting a demo.

Stacie first came to prominence after reaching the final four on BBC’s MasterChef in 2010.

Her success on the show resulted in more TV opportunities and she became a regular chef on This Morning, before presenting alongside Carol Vorderman, Loyd Grossman and Tom Parker Bowles on Food Glorious Food, later becoming the resident chef on Channel 4’s How To Lose Weight Well.

Chef Ryan Riley alongside his book Life Kitchen. Picture by FRANK REID

She has also written two cookbooks: Stacie Bakes and How To Lose Weight Well – The Complete Diet Plans, with the second tying into her TV series.

Stacie said: “I can’t wait to come back to the North East for Seaham Food Festival and see some of the familiar faces and sights from my home region. The North East has lots of amazing traders and produce, so I’m really looking forward to trying all the different dishes and exploring the variety of stalls, as well as doing some of my own cooking on the outdoor stage.”

Win

We’ve teamed up with Seaham Hall to give away a Twilight Spa for two at its award-winning Serenity Spa.

The prize includes access to the spa facilities from 6pm - 10pm and a two-course dinner in the Pan Asian Ozone Restaurant in the comfort of your robes and slippers served between 6pm - 9pm.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: what is the nickname of the landmark Seaham statue which forms the backdrop to the food festival?

A:: Tommy

B:: Timmy

C:: Terry

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details to [email protected] by 12noon on Friday, August 5.

The winner will need to be available to collect a voucher for their prize at Seaham Food Festival on either the Saturday or Sunday. The spa voucher can be used on a date of your choice, subject to availability.

Ts and Cs available at www.seahamfoodfestival.co.uk/competitons-t-cs/

Sunderland-born chef Stacie Stewart is heading home for the event

Crowds at the Seaham Food Festival in 2019