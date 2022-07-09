Win a staycation in Scarborough to celebrate Sunderland author's new release set in seaside resort

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Win an overnight stay and night out in Scarborough

New crime book, Curtain Call at the Seaview Hotel, is the second instalment by Ryhope-born author Glenda Young in a three-book deal with leading publisher Headline. It follows her much-acclaimed crime debut, Murder at the Seaview Hotel, which was named Book of the Month in Sunderland Waterstones earlier this year.

Glenda’s crime series, which is set in Scarborough, has just been shortlisted for the prestigious Dead Good Reader Awards 2022. The awards, voted for by the public, sees Glenda up against bestsellers Richard Osman and Val McDermid for this coveted and acclaimed award, with winners announced on Friday, July 22 at the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival in Harrogate.

Curtain Call at the Seaview Hotel is a fun murder mystery set in Scarborough, featuring an acting troupe who arrive at Helen Dexter’s Seaview Hotel to rehearse a play they hope will save a much-loved local theatre.

Author Glenda Young. Photo by Les Mann

However, the leading lady is a diva, the playwright is highly strung and tension in the troupe is high. When one of the actors is found dead on the beach, hotel landlady Helen Dexter and her rescue greyhound Suki set out to solve the crime. But just when Helen thinks things can’t get any worse after one of her guests is murdered, the hotel inspector arrives.

Glenda said: “I’m absolutely delighted that my cosy crime series has been shortlisted for such a prestigious award and that I’m up against authors like Richard Osman and Val McDermid, it really is a pinch me moment, I’m in awe, it’s incredible.

"What makes the award shortlist even more special is that nominations are put forward from the public, so it’s my readers who have nominated me, which is incredible and heart-warming.”

Glenda said: “I’ve always loved Scarborough and it’s an absolute joy setting my cosy crime, murder mystery books there. Scarborough means so much to me and my family as it’s where we went on holiday each year when I was little.

Curtain Call at the Seaview Hotel is out now

"I have such happy memories of holidays there as a child and I was married there at the gorgeous art deco Stephen Joseph Theatre. My books set in Scarborough will make you want to visit if you’ve never been before, or revisit if you know it already. I’d love to think I’ve done Scarborough proud in bringing its seaside charm alive. My books have been described as ‘a love letter to Scarborough’ and I can’t think of a higher tribute.”

Glenda is also known for her gritty Ryhope-based sagas filled with drama, tragedy and romance and she recently hit the top 50 bestsellers list with her novel The Paper Mill Girl. Her next Ryhope saga set in 1923, A Mother’s Christmas Wish, is released later this year.

:: Glenda will be signing copies of Curtain Call at the Seaview Hotel at Sunderland Waterstones in The Bridges on Saturday, August 13 from 12 noon to 2pm.

:: You can vote for Glenda in the New Kid on the Block category in the Dead Good Reader Awards at www.deadgoodbooks.co.uk/dead-good-reader-awards-2022. Voting closed on Monday, July 18.

We're giving away a staycation in Scarborough. Picture by Tony Johnson

To celebrate Curtain Call at the Seaview Hotel hitting the shelves, we’ve teamed up with Glenda to give one lucky reader, and their guest, a staycation in Scarborough on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

The prize includes:

::1 signed copy of Curtain Call at the Seaview Hotel by Glenda Young

The Paragon

::1 night’s bed and breakfast for 2 people at The Paragon Hotel in Scarborough, in a standard double or twin room - www.paragonhotel.com

::Dinner for two to a maximum value of £50 at EatMeCafe in the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough. A pre-theatre table for two people is booked at 6pm on Saturday, August 20 2022. www.eatmecafe.com

::Two tickets to see Brief Encounter at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough on August 20. Show begins at 7.30pm. This playful production turns Noël Coward’s film Brief Encounter inside out, adding joyous musical numbers and physical comedy, while still maintaining the truly classic romance of the original. www.sjt.uk.com/event/1302/brief_encounter

::The prize is available only on Saturday, August 20, 2022 and is non-transferable. Travel to and from Scarborough is not included.

::Four runners-up will each win a signed copy of Curtain Call at the Seaview Hotel

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: which area is author Glenda Young from?

The prize includes two tickets to see Brief Encounter at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough.

A:: Ryhope

B:: Ryton

C:: Rickleton

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to [email protected] Closing date: Monday, July 18. The winner will be notified by email.