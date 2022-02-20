Win a pair of tickets and drinks to see Orlando Weeks at Sunderland's Fire Station Auditorium

Taking place on Sunday, March 13, the Orlando Weeks gig will take place in the recently-opened venue’s auditorium to showcase his critically-acclaimed sophomore album Hop Up – and we have a pair of tickets to give away, as well as a bottle of wine in the new foyer bar.

The singer released his debut solo album, A Quickening, in 2020, an album that catalogued the emotions, expectations and trepidations that come with imminent parenthood.

His infectious follow-up Hop Up is once again inspired by parenthood, but this time celebrates its joys.

The foyer bar at the new Fire Station Auditorium

Speaking ahead of the Sunderland show, Orlando said: “It’s been a long time Sunderland, but I’ve always loved coming to the North East and performing for old friends.

“You’ve always supported me and for that I’m always grateful. I can’t wait to see you in March. I know it’ll be a memorable night.”

Orlando rose to fame as the frontman of The British indie rock sensation The Maccabees in the early noughties.

The chart-topping group formed in 2004, released their debut effort three years later and quickly earned the recognition of DJs like Steve Lamacq and Zane Lowe. Over the next decade, the band attracted a dedicated fan base and earned critical acclaim for a string of top-selling albums.

The new £11m Fire Station Auditorium.

The Maccabees’ penultimate album was nominated for a Mercury Prize in 2012 and included the Ivor Novello Award-winning track, Pelican, which has since been streamed tens of millions of times.

The band disbanded in 2016 and the frontman turned his focus to another of his passions - illustration.

Three years after releasing his debut book, The Gritterman, he was back in the studio.

Support for Orlando Weeks at The Fire Station comes from the fast-emerging musician and artist, Joviale.

Orlando Weeks is heading to Sunderland

The mid-size venue, which holds 550 people as a seating venue or 800 standing, completes the transformation of the former central Fire Station which now houses the Engine Room bistro, dance studios and arts space in the old Edwardian wing and the venue in the new wing, an £11m addition to the site.

Designed by the same architect as the Sage and with world leaders in acoustic design, it’s set to play a major role in the cultural rejuvenation of the city.

Tickets are available to buy from The Fire Station website at www.thefirestation.org.uk

We have a pair of tickets to give away for Orlando Weeks at the Fire Station on Sunday, March 13 – as well as a bottle of wine in the foyer bar.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: which band did Orlando Weeks once front?

A:: The Maccabees

B:: The Charlatans

C:: The La’s

Email your answer, along with your and contact details to [email protected] by 9am on Monday, February 28. The winner will be notified by email.