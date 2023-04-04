Since launching in late 2021, Lumo has expanded its service offering five trains per day on the East Coast Mainline, offering an alternative for people departing Newcastle Central for either London or Edinburgh.

Its five all-electric 125 mph Class 803 trains are a greener way to travel – and we’ve got a pair of tickets to give away which can be used on its route.

Here’s what to expect from a Lumo trip:

Lumo is a fully electric rail service, running between London and Edinburgh, offering low carbon, affordable travel between the capitals. Credit: David Parry/PA Wire

Route

Lumo's timetable sees trains depart each terminus at off-peak times. The vast majority of journeys run the full route from Edinburgh to London, calling at Morpeth and Newcastle. A number of services additionally call at Stevenage, for pick-up only on northbound services, and drop-off only for southbound trains.

The current timetable, running until May 20, 2023, sees trains depart Newcastle northbound Monday to Friday at 8.42, 13.47, 15.17, 17.50 and 23.08 and southbound at 7.57, 10.55, 12.50, 17.47 and 21.33.

Saturday services depart Newcastle northbound at 8.41, 13.18, 15.17, 18.50 and 21.24 and southbound at 7.13, 10.22, 14.22, 16.55 and 19.34.

Lumo pulling into Edinburgh Waverley

And on Sundays it’s northbound from Newcastle at 11.46, 13.16, 15.10, 19.20 and 22.09 and southbound at 8.20, 12.20, 15.22, 17.16 and 20.21.

Seating

Carriages aren’t broken down into first and standard class. It’s a single class service across its five carriages with larger tray tables with their own lighting for travellers and free Wifi available. There’s also air conditioning and plug sockets.

It’s predominantly pairs of seats, but a pair of table seating per carriage is also available.

Priority seats are also present, along with two spaces for wheelchair users, on each train.

Food and drink

There’s no buffet carriage. Onboard catering is available, consisting of an at-seat trolley service.

Other services include LumoEats, an at seat catering offer which will allow customers to purchase on board from our catering trolley or pre-order food via the app from a range of high street brands. Around 50 per cent of all food served is plant-based, to cater for a range of dietary requirements.

Tickets and prices

Lumo is an affordable way to travel by rail.

The average return fare paid for a journey between London and Edinburgh/Newcastle is £37.

The average return fare between Newcastle and Edinburgh is £20.

Lumo refers to itself as being a “digital-first” operator, practising paperless ticketing. You can book tickets at lumo.co.uk

Win

We’ve teamed up with Lumo to give away a pair of return tickets between Edinburgh and London King’s Cross, meaning you can use them from Newcastle in either direction, subject to availability.

The winning tickets are not available to use for travel on Friday 10:45 KGX-EDB, Friday 11:19 EDB-KGX, Sunday 10:53 EDB-KGX & Sunday 12:09 KGX-EDB. Tickets are also not valid over August Bank Holiday weekend (Fri-Mon).

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: from which London station does Lumo depart?

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Tuesday, April 11.

The winner will be notified by email.

Upon notification of your win, you will be issued a voucher, with all relevant Ts & Cs, which needs to be used by 30th September 2023.

