Wicked at Sunderland Empire: Ticket information and sales date announced
The date has been announced for people to get their hands on tickets for Wicked at Sunderland Empire.
The hugely-popular musical will fly back into the Sunderland Empire from Tuesday 24 September to Sunday 20 October 2024. And tickets will go on public sale from Friday 28 April at 10am.
Theatre-goers can sign up to access priority booking at https://www.atgtickets.com/campaigns/sign-up/wicked-uk-tour/.
The West End and Broadway musical phenomenon that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, continues its open-ended run at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre, where it is already the 12th longest-running production in West End history.
The multi-record-breaking, and critically-acclaimed touring production returns to the Sunderland Empire for a third engagement, having sold over 100,000 tickets across its two celebrated previous runs in 2015 and 2018.
The cast will be led by former West End Elphaba Laura Pick, with further casting to be announced.
Laura has played Elphaba in the West End at more than 350 performances to huge acclaim.