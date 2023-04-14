The hugely-popular musical will fly back into the Sunderland Empire from Tuesday 24 September to Sunday 20 October 2024. And tickets will go on public sale from Friday 28 April at 10am.

Theatre-goers can sign up to access priority booking at https://www.atgtickets.com/campaigns/sign-up/wicked-uk-tour/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The West End and Broadway musical phenomenon that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, continues its open-ended run at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre, where it is already the 12th longest-running production in West End history.

Laura Pick as Elphaba

The multi-record-breaking, and critically-acclaimed touring production returns to the Sunderland Empire for a third engagement, having sold over 100,000 tickets across its two celebrated previous runs in 2015 and 2018.

The cast will be led by former West End Elphaba Laura Pick, with further casting to be announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad