Why working in the hospitality industry is rewarding

There is a fundamental need for food, drink and a roof over our heads ... that’s why there is always a need for the hospitality industry and its staff.

Thursday, 29th July 2021, 2:46 pm

One of the UK’s largest hospitality job sites, caterer.com, lists career progression, creativity, fun and variety as just some of the reasons to take up a role in the sector.

Working in hospitality also provides the opportunity to make a living in many different places including bars, hotels, resorts and restaurants.

A Government briefing paper released in March revealed the hospitality industry has seen high take-up of UK Government business support schemes, including the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and business loans.

Getting the UK's hospitality sector back to work. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images.

Targeted support schemes to help the sector - such as Eat Out to Help Out - have also been launched by the Government during the pandemic, alongside a series of small business grants.

