Trevor Hines of Station Taxis which is sponsoring this year's Portfolio Awards.

Bosses at Station Taxis say they are delighted to be backing the Portfolio Awards – just a year after they won great praise themselves at the competition.

It was back in 2018 that the firm was highly commended in the Age Friendly Business of the Year category.

Managing director Trevor Hines said: “We are proud to continue to support the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards by coming on board as a sponsor of the Leisure Award”

The line-up of Portfolio Awards sponsors.

Trevor added: “Being an integral part of the service industry, our business has a natural affinity with the expanding leisure offer within the city, thereby making our sponsorship of the leisure awards an easy choice.

“We convey our customers to and from a multitude of bars, clubs, restaurants, hotels and many other leisure facilities every day of the week. It is therefore very important that we fully support and celebrate the success of these businesses.”

“As previous Portfolio Award winners, we encourage individuals and businesses to put forward a nomination for the awards.”

There are plenty of well known categories such as small, medium and large business of the year, as well as exporter of the year.

Or you might want to enter sections such as apprentice of the year, technology of the year or best green business.

Whatever your choice, make sure you get those entries in so that we can honour the very best that Wearside has to offer.

Yet again, we have fantastic backers on board to help make the awards a success.

Sunderland City Council is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

It is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.

Other sponsors are Gentoo, BIC, Station Taxis, Northern Rail, Stagecoach, The Bid, Station Taxis, SAFC, Utility Alliance, Northern, Bradley Hall, Sunderland College and the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust. We thank them all for their invaluable support.

The closing date for nominations is on September 27. Then, the judges face the unenviable task of trying to whittle down the field into a shortlist.

All of the chosen finalists will get to attend the grand finale. We will reveal the winners at a glittering evening of celebration on Thursday, November 7 at the Stadium of Light.

So come on, let’s get the process rolling by finding those businesses worthy of consideration.