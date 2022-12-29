Michael Willis

‘Wheels 2 Work’ is a moped-loan and bicycle scheme which aims to help people keep working or gain employment, apprenticeships or further education who would otherwise be difficult due to public transport connections or out-of-hour work patterns.

A number of vehicle dealerships have signed up to the scheme, including Pulman SEAT in Burntland Avenue, Southwick.

The business is the North East supplier of the SEAT MÓ 125 electric scooter and the team there are supplying Wheels 2 Work with 16 of the ‘eco-friendly, super-efficient scooters to enable people to get from A-to-B without having to go via X, Y and Z’.

The scheme also covers insurance, MOT, recovery, servicing and CBT (Compulsory Basis training) for those whose vehicle licence is not yet applicable for the scooters.

Liam Weatherill, project manager at Wheels 2 Work, said: “As a North East charity we are proud be partnered by Pulman Group, our Fleet Sponsor.

"Our transport loan scheme is often the missing piece of the jigsaw for people looking to find a pathway out of poverty by securing employment.

"Working directly with Pulman SEAT and our other supporters including Believe Housing, Bernicia Homes and Durham County Council, enables us to provide zero-emission transport, using what we consider to be the best electric scooter on the market, the SEAT MÓ.”

(L-R) Cllr Mark Wilks, Durham County Council, Kimberley Batey, Believe Housing Group, Michael Willis, Chris Slater, Pulman Group, Liam Weatherill, Wheels2Work County Durham, Natalie Wilson, Pulman Group, Greg Mitchinson, Wheels2Work Country Durham, Ellie Grimes, Durham County Council, Christopher Pounder.)

Chris Slater, commercial director for Pulman Group, said: “We are delighted to provide SEAT MÓs for this fantastic initiative.

"When Wheels 2 Work approached us to provide an e-scooter for their scheme, the fully electric SEAT MÓ was the perfect solution.

"With a generous range of up to 87 miles, it’s ideal for a daily commute. The benefits are two-fold; converting the Wheels 2 Work’s fleet from petrol to zero emissions full electric vehicles and helping those residents who would not be able to take up employment, due to time or transport challenges, by providing them with a means to get to work.”

Michael Willis is among those to get assistance from Wheels 2 Work, which he said made the difference for him being to work at all.

“I live in Crook and managed to secure a new job, but the job was on the far side of Durham,” he said.

“Sometimes I need to start work at 5.30am and on other occasions my shifts don’t end until 10.30pm, which meant I was relying on my wife to drop me off or collect me because buses didn’t run at the times I needed them to.

"It was really difficult. Thankfully I applied to the scheme and was accepted. I love it.

"The bike is really efficient and cheap to run and I’m also provided with a helmet, jacket, gloves, high visibility vest and lock free of charge. To be honest, without the SEAT MÓ from Pulman and the Wheels 2 Work scheme, I wouldn’t be able to do my job.”

The Pulman Group said latest figures show the scooters only cost around £1 to fully recharge the battery.

