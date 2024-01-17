The North East pizza brand is opening its biggest venue to date in Sunderland.

"It's exciting to be part of what's happening in Sunderland," says the owner of I Scream for Pizza as work forges ahead on the brand's Wearside site.

Sunderland can expect New York-style pizza and soft serve ice cream at I Scream for Pizza Sunderland

Victoria Featherby has had great success after co-founding Scream for Pizza, which has become one of Newcastle's most-popular pizzerias after opening in Starbeck Avenue, Sandyford, in 2019.

Its Neapolitan and New York-style pizzas soon built up a firm following, which led to a sister site on Newcastle's Quayside in 2020, I Scream for Pizza, serving soft serve ice cream as well as slinging slices to grab and go.

Now, the businesswoman is gearing up to open the biggest venue in the Scream Holdings portfolio to date: I Scream for Pizza Sunderland.

Work continues at Sheepfolds Stables

She's one in a wave of independents investing in the rebirth of the Sheepfolds Stables site into a new multi-purpose food, drink and entertainment venue.

Once used to house working horses from the former North Eastern Railway Co, the Grade II-listed buildings in the shadow of the Stadium of Light are being brought back to life by Sunderland-based architecture and engineering firm Building Design Northern (BDN).

Dating back to 1883, the Victorian buildings were more recently used for car storage and had fallen into a state of disrepair, being largely forgotten about.

Now, the stable block and neighbouring buildings are entering a new chapter.

I Scream for Pizza will open in what was once the old horse hospital as a 60-seater restaurant serving New York-style pizzas in either 12in or 20in varieties and ice cream, as well as a takeaway side to the site for slices to grab and go.

Sheepfolds Stables is due to open in late spring / early summer this year and Victoria says she's looking forward to slinging slices in Sunderland.

"It's really exciting to be a part of what is going on in Sunderland at the minute, there's so much happening," said the businesswoman.

"It's a big investment from us, but it made so much sense to be a part of Sheepfolds. Sunderland is a new market for us and there's some really good competition there so we've got be as good as we can be, while improving on the offering we have already. It will be twice the size of our Sandyford venue, with a much bigger kitchen.

"It's a big financial commitment, but we're so excited to be a part of a project like this."

Scream Holdings has released artist's impressions of what we can expect from the Sunderland site, which will utilise existing features, such as the original cobbled floor and exposed brickwork complemented by a retro Americana aesthetic and a four deck PizzaMaster oven.

An artist's impression of I Scream for Pizza Sunderland in the old horse hospital at Sheepfolds Stables

Once open, Sheepfolds Stables will house eight shop-fronted units, as well as two open courtyards, providing outdoor spaces for events and entertainment.

I Scream for Pizza will be a neighbour to the other operators announced for the site so far. They are:

Yem - a cocktail bar, serving a range of classic and modern drinks.

- a cocktail bar, serving a range of classic and modern drinks. Propa - a street food offer from Hairy Bikers star Si King, serving hearty dishes with a twist.

a street food offer from Hairy Bikers star Si King, serving hearty dishes with a twist. Spey Snug - a whisky and cigar lounge from Speyside Distillers.

- a whisky and cigar lounge from Speyside Distillers. The Calabash Tree - Caribbean food, inspired by the traditional tastes of Trinidad and Tobago.

- Caribbean food, inspired by the traditional tastes of Trinidad and Tobago. Ember - an Asian-inspired restaurant from chef Tamar Hassan, who has worked in some of the world’s best restaurants.

an Asian-inspired restaurant from chef Tamar Hassan, who has worked in some of the world’s best restaurants. Vito’s Osteria - chef Vittorio Farigu will be serving up small plates of cuisine, inspired by different regions of Italy. Southpaw Dance Company - the award-winning contemporary dance company is opening a new studio space and will provide entertainment to the Sheepfolds Stables visitors.

"BDN have been really careful and considerate of the heritage of the site and added to it in a really tasteful way," added Victoria. "We've already had a really positive response to the news we're coming to Sunderland and get asked about it all the time.

"There's going to be a great route of independent places to go for people and we're looking forward to catering for the match day crowd too, with our grab and go offering."

I Scream for Pizza Sunderland will create 25 new jobs for the city, with recruitment taking place in the coming months ahead of the opening.

I Scream for Pizza Sunderland will have 60 covers and will utilise the building's historic features

On the menu, people can expect options similar to those served at the Quayside site, such as Brooklyn's Finest, featuring a garlic butter base, double pepperoni, mozzarella, baked tomato sauce and oregano; Frankie's, featuring a vodka bacon cream base, fennel sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, house pickled jalapenos, red onion, chilli honey and basil and Truffle in Paradise featuring vegan truffle cream, mushrooms, caramelised fennel, roasted pumpkin seeds, fennel salt and basil - as well as some Sunderland-themed specials.

Ice cream-wise, the site will make all its own ice cream from scratch in house using milk from Northumbrian Pedigree Milk in Slaley.

Other Sheepfolds developments

Sheepfolds plays a key role in the wider Riverside Sunderland development

A key part of the wider development of the Sheepfolds Industrial Estate will be the creation of the new high level pedestrian and cycle bridge, which will link the Riverside developments taking place on both sides of the Wear.

Preliminary works have started with a view to the bridge opening in 2025. Its north side will finish right next to the stables.

In the meantime, a new Esports Arena is set to open this year at the old Audi showroom at Sheepfolds, providing a base from which to host and stream Esports competitions. Sunderland is set to lead on the UK Esports gaming evolution. With an annual turnover of $200bn, the gaming industry generates more money than the movie, music and TV industries combined.

Work has also started on the The Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy at Sheepfolds, on the corner of Hay Street. The world-class training centre will educate and upskill local people with the technical skills to build, retrofit and create innovative factory-built new homes. It's already taking shape and is due to open in summer 2025.