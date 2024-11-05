What is the Keel Square 'Pavilion' being built in front of Culture House?

Visitors to the city centre can’t failed to have noticed Culture House rising into the skyline - but there’s another structure taking shape in its shadow.

The outline of what’s been named the Keel Square Pavilion is now clearly visible in front of the new Culture House.

While the latter is a permanent addition to the city centre, which is hoped to attract more than a half a million visitors once it opens in Autumn 2025, the Pavilion will be a temporary resident in Keel Square.

It will serve as an exhibition space and centrepiece for Expo Sunderland, a series of events celebrating “innovation and ambition” in the city taking place up to 2026.

Described as a “contemporary glass house”, the Pavilion is set to be in place for around two years and its main purpose will be to house a giant immersive screen which will screen visuals that appear 3D – thought to be one of the largest of its kind in the UK.

The focal point will also host exhibitions and showcase local talent and innovation, along with a viewing platform for people to watch the ongoing works at Culture House.

Developed by Sunderland City Council, the Pavilion has been designed by Building Design Northern (BDN) who are also behind the sympathetic repurposing of Sheepfolds Stables and the former Simpson Street School.

Once complete, the Pavilion’s giant screen has the capability to live stream content from anywhere in the world using the city’s 5G network and special cameras that will give an immersive 3D feeling.

The project has funding support from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology 5G Innovation Regions Grant, following a successful bid from the council that centred around the city’s digital capabilities.

Meanwhile, the £27million Culture House development is one of the key players in the ongoing regeneration of the city centre, a culture hub offering a mix of library, creative, digital and community spaces.

The four-storey building stands on the site of the former group of buildings comprising The Corner Flag pub, the old Annabel's nightclub and Luciano's restaurant which were demolished to make way for the new development.