MBC Arts Wellbeing director Mark Burns Cassell, pictured outside the premises of his company which is sponsoring the Wearside Women in Business Awards.

MBC Arts Wellbeing is expanding into its third site to cope with demand for its excellent range of adult education, creative workshops and hands-on activities.

It has taken a lease on a site in John Street but there’s more good news as well. It is also a sponsor of the Wearside Women In Business Awards.

And director Mark Burns Cassell explained why it was such a great synergy for MBC to back the first ever Wearside Women In Business competition.

“The predominance of our learners are females. The vast majority of people who show an interest and enrol are female, and we work with thousands of local women every year, where we recognise their ability to success and achieve.

“We support so many women in our organisation to reach their dreams through our work.

“Backing the awards seemed like a really nice fit and there was great synergy there.”

MBC specialises in adult education and wellbeing for the vulnerable and hard-to-reach adults in the community.

It also runs arts studies and mentoring programmes as well as creative activities, and does all that with a team of 12 people running the business.

Its services also include ‘Give It A Go’ activities where people can try sessions in anything from blacksmithing to cheese making, and life drawing to candle making.

Mark added: “We have just take on a lease on John Street because of the demand for our arts studies and mentoring programme.

“We want to change the lives of people in the city and increase access to new opportunities, and allow people to engage creatively.”

There’s a strong belief in empowering people and one of MBC’s great success stories is its study and mentoring programme. It helps people to develop in a creative career, develop their own practice, and even help them get access to funding.

MBC has joined an impressive line-up of backers which also includes Sunderland BIC, Gentoo, Club Zest, TCL At Home and UK Fostering North East.

The Wearside Women In Business Awards finale is held on Thursday, September 26. Finalists will gather for a glittering occasion at the Ramside Hall Hotel.

We will have a media team at the event to bring you full coverage of the proceedings, complete with interviews and photographs of all the winners.