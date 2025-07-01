It’s the world’s biggest online only supermarket, a household UK name with up to 500,000 orders a week - and its customer hub is based right here in Sunderland.

Ocado moved its call centre from Hatfield to The Beam in 2019 | Sunderland Echo

Ocado, a derivative of avocado, was the first business to take up space in The Beam back in 2019 when it was a lone office block on the now ever-changing Riverside development.

Spurred on by Sunderland’s strong call centre workforce, the office space itself and a national customer fondness for the North East accent, the big name company moved its call centre from Hatfield and took up two floors 250 miles away at The Beam - then a cornerstone building when it opened on the Vaux site which had stood empty for years.

Today, they’re joined by the likes of City Hall, Maker & Faber, Keel Crossing - which The Beam looks directly onto - The Eye Hospital, Riverside Park and the new housing being created next to their offices.

Ocado employ around 300 in the heart of the city centre, one of the largest national chains to do so, alongside the likes of Hays Travel in Keel Square - yet few people know Ocado has such a presence here.

Around 300 people are employed at the customer hub | Sunderland Echo

The online retailer’s main headquarters is in Hatfield, just outside of London, where it was founded 25 years ago, but some headquarter roles are based in Sunderland, with all call centre staff based here, meaning any Ocado customer query is dealt with on the banks of the Wear.

The brand’s biggest customer base is in London, but over the years it’s also built up a following around England with 1.2m active customers.

“We’re one of the biggest employers in the city centre, with so many benefits, which people don’t realise,” said Sarah Graham, Senior People Development & Training Manager at Ocado Retail.

The office has a prime riverside spot | Sunderland Echo

“So we have the top floor St Mary’s car park with free parking for staff. We also have lots of food vendors visit The Beam. We book out the Keel Edge space for staff in the summer time with a fun fair,” added Sarah.

“We work with partners like Sunderland Empire to offer free tickets to staff as recognition and rewards and we’re having conversations with places like Culture House about partnerships there. We want people to know we’re here.

“Our Tik Tok account has actually become really popular and is a big part of why people come to work here.”

E-commerce business Ocado is now in its 25th year | Sunderland Echo

Speaking about the day to day operations of the Sunderland office, Sarah said: “A big part of Ocado brand is our customer voice and a huge part of our induction is helping people get used to that personalisation.

“Sometimes we have to help people unlearn the more formal approach. We work really hard on that personalisation.”

Because of its online model giving it more flexibility, the brand works with a broad range of farmers and suppliers, from small organic brands and female-founded companies to big household names.

Eve Docherty, Content and Communications Manager, said: “Our vision statement is delivering the supermarket of tomorrow today. So our whole model is focused on technology.

The business is the only supermarket with no physical stores | Sunderland Echo

“Ocado Group, who part own Ocado Retail, are a really innovative technology brand. So we’re the only model of supermarket in the UK where we don’t have any physical stores, we cut out that aspect.

“Instead, we go straight from farm to fork, in that we have warehouses to spokes (regional distribution centres) to your front door so there’s a lot more freshness in our produce.

“Our 50% partner is M&S, which our customers love” - meaning all delivered M&S comes through Ocado Group.

Other businesses based at The Beam include North East Screen | Sunderland Echo

Covid was a big turning point for e-commerce brands like Ocado, a business that already had an online model well in place that could step in when people could no longer shop in stores.

“If anything, Covid was a really important time of growth for us,” said Eve. “At one point, our app couldn’t take the capacity anymore, and we had to turn customers away from shopping with us and had a priority list of customers we were trying to service because it went crazy for us for a while.

“Then we were able to catch up and build more customer fulfillment centres (warehouses).”

The latter are automated with a fleet of robots selecting the products and moving them around using a grid system ahead of driver collection. The ‘Bots’ and their robotic arms work at such a speed they can pick a 50 item order in a few minutes.

Ocado’s overall future forward business model is one that aligns with Sunderland’s changing skyline, hailed as one of the most ambitious regeneration projects in the country.

A big part of the Riverside project is to have more people living and working in the city centre to boost the local economy - with new office space hoping to attract more big brands like Ocado.