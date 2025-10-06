Well known Boldon hotel officially completes its impressive transformation
The Clarion Hotel Newcastle South, based at the Boldon Business Park, will now operate under the Holiday Inn UK brand as Holiday Inn Newcastle South.
Under the leadership of Tim Snowdon, the hotel’s General Manager, the venue looks to introduce a refreshed experience to the North East.
The revamped hotel offers 83 rooms, including upgraded executive rooms, each featuring ensuite bathrooms, free Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs, and more.
It has also retained its function spaces, meaning that the Holiday Inn Newcastle South will still host business meetings, weddings, and other events.
Hotel guests can also enjoy the hotel’s leisure facilities: a fitness centre, indoor pool, sauna and steam room, plus free onsite parking and EV charging.
Speaking about the changes, Tim said: “We are delighted to welcome our guests and the local community to Holiday Inn Newcastle South.
“This rebrand marks an exciting new chapter for the hotel.
“While our location, our team, and many of the excellent facilities remain, aligning with Holiday Inn allows us to bring even more consistency, greater access to IHG’s global loyalty benefits, and enhanced guest experience across comfort, dining, service, and amenities.
“We look forward to continuing to serve as a place where travellers, businesses, and local guests feel truly at home.”
For more information about the Holiday Inn Newcastle South, visit: https://www.ihg.com/holidayinn/hotels/gb/en/boldon/nclbl/hoteldetail.