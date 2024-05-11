Wearside firm's royal seal of approval with King's Award

By Ian JohnsonContributor
Published 11th May 2024, 17:07 BST
Washington-based Visuna rebranded just two years ago, but the company - which employs over 50 staff locally - is just one of a handful in the North East to secure the prestigious business award

A North East firm has received the royal seal of approval after landing the UK’s most prestigious business award.

Visuna, an energy and tech recruitment company based in Washington, has received the King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

While 161 firms across the UK received the coveted accolade this year, just a handful are based in the North East.

Visuna Chief Operating Officer David BoltonVisuna Chief Operating Officer David Bolton
Visuna’s David Bolton will receive the award from King Charles himself at a special reception at Windsor Castle this Summer, and the firm’s Chief Operating Officer said the honour capped off an exciting period of growth for the firm.

“The award is an amazing achievement for the whole of Visuna and is a testament to the hard work that takes place every day across our incredible team.

"When we embarked on our rebrand journey two years ago, we had huge aspirations and this award perfectly caps off what has been an incredible period of growth and development across the business.

"I couldn't be prouder of our wonderful team and I look forward to continuing our growth and success in the coming years.

"And on a personal note, it’s an honour to represent the company in receiving such a prestigious award.”

It is the second time the business has received the honour, having previously been a recipient of what was then the Queen’s Award when Visuna was known as Oil Consultants.

Following the successful rebrand in 2022, Visuna has gone from strength to strength.

Boasting a global talent pool of over 150,000 skilled specialists, it provides workplace solutions to clients in the energy sector – particularly oil, gas and renewables – as well as the tech industry.

While it is headquartered in Wearside, where it employs over 50 staff, Visuna also has offices in energy sector hotbeds like the USA, Australia, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Commenting on the awards, which recognise businesses which help grow the UK’s economy, Minister for Enterprise Kevin Hollinrake added: “I congratulate the recipients of this year’s King’s Awards for Enterprise, who exemplify the talent, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit of British business.

“I wish them every success and commend the invaluable contributions they make to communities both at home and overseas, helping to grow the UK economy.”

