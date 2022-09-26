But Kerry Cook wants to go even further.

She has plans to make her town centre business a place where people can get a warm welcome this Winter as they face up to the cost of living crisis.

Kerry has run The Art Room for four years and it has brought art education to thousands of people since then.

Kerry Cook's company The Art Room is the latest entry in the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

She said the business had ‘gone from strength to strength’ and added: “I employ other artists to come and teach on project contracts. It is proving to be really popular and the plan is to employ more.”

The Art Room’s aim is to give more people access to art education regardless of their financial circumstances.

Kerry’s immediate aim for this Winter is “providing a warm and welcoming safe space within the city centre that offers companionship and friendship for many local families and individuals who may be face difficulties over the coming months due to the cost of living crisis, loneliness and isolation”.

Kerry Cook who runs The Art Room.

Warm drinks, a chance to enjoy great company, book swaps and a chance to make loved ones a gift for Christmas are also on the agenda.

The Art Room, which is based in Fawcett Street, becomes the latest entry in the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Award and Kerry said she would be ‘thrilled to be shortlisted.”

Kerry Cook with some of her clients at The Art Room.

A session under way at The Art Room.

Enjoying a session at The Art Room.

Kerry Cook who runs The Art Room.