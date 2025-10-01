Sunderland AFC Women look to continue their unbeaten start to their league campaign on Sunday at the Stadium of Light - an they need your support.

They’ll need the full support of every fan as they take on tough opposition, join an incredible day out for just £10 for adults, with tickets at safc.com/buytickets.

The Lasses are currently sitting 3rd in the Barclays WSL2, just two points off top spot. In a season where 3 teams could potentially go up to England’s top division, Sunderland’s promotion push is well and truly underway, and would gain further momentum if they beat 2nd placed Charlton Athletic at the weekend.

After an opening-day thumping of Sheffield United was followed by a hard-fought draw against title favourites Birmingham City, the Black Cats defeated Durham 2-1 in the River Wear Derby, before drawing 1-1 away at Southampton last week.

They could have left the south coast with all 3 points too, had it not been for a questionable decision to allow an equaliser for the Saints despite replays showing a possible handball by goalscorer Chloe Peplow.

With the men’s team rightly drawing high praise for their industrious performances in the Premier League, comparisons can be drawn to Mel Reay’s side during their excellent start. Forward Emily Scarr has been one of the stars of the season, with 3 goals in 4 games putting her top of the division’s goalscoring charts.

Sunderland academy product Katy Watson will also be looking to add to her tally after opening her account for the season last week with a stunning solo effort which saw her dribble from the halfway line before producing a wonderfully composed finish.

It was goals galore last time the two sides met, with Charlton coming out victorious in a 4-3 win towards the end of last season. Sunderland will be hoping for revenge, not only strengthen their own bid for promotion, but put a dent in Charlton’s.

The two unbeaten sides look set for a captivating showdown at the Stadium of Light, and tickets start from as little as £5 for children.

The entertainment won’t just be on the pitch either, with a prematch fanzone on offer for matchgoers featuring live music, activities and more, ensuring a great atmosphere.