Watch new Foundation of Light 'Boot Wall' campaign urging Sunderland AFC fans to share their love for club

The campaign will see the walls of the Beacon of Light, where many of the Foundation of Light’s activities take place, adorned with boot-shaped, personalised tiles as Wearside prepares for the League One play-off final.

For just £300, members of the public and businesses can add their name to a football boot tile and become part of the Friends of the Foundation Boot Wall – with the option to pay in instalments also available.

Francesca Regan of the Foundation of Light with Rebecca Cresswell from legal firm Sweeney Miller.

Jamie Wright, managing director of the Beacon of Light, said: “The passion of Sunderland AFC fans has been incredible this season, not least since the club made it into the Playoff Final.

“To be able to add their name to a lasting memento, that celebrates the deep love Sunderland people have for their club and community, is something we know many supporters want to do.

“They will also be backing an amazing venue in the Beacon of Light, that really is the cornerstone of the amazing work the Foundation delivers for people in and around the city.”

Solicitors firm Sweeney Miller, which has an office in Sunderland, is among one of the first businesses to purchase a tile to support the work that is done at the Beacon of Light.

Michael Hendy, a director at Certax Accounting, attended his first Sunderland AFC game in 1973.

Rebecca Cresswell from the firm commented: “There is so much footfall through the Beacon of Light, so it's a great opportunity for firms to be involved.

“The boot tile is a good opportunity for the firm to have the brand out there in the community, and to give something back in the process by supporting the home of the Foundation of Light.

"A lot of other companies have done the same and I would urge other companies from the city – and people too – to get involved and add their name to the Friends of the Foundation Boot Wall.”

Michael Hendy, a director at Certax Accounting in Sunderland, has also purchased a tile on behalf of his company and has recalled that he attended his first Sunderland game in the same year they had FA Cup success at Wembley.

He added: “I’ve been a supporter of Sunderland since the age of six, when I went to my first match back in 1973, so it's nice to be able to see the work the foundation does and see how football can be a catalyst to do good things, as well as actually supporting the club itself.

“Having a boot tile provides a great opportunity to get your name out there while supporting a fabulous organisation that does so much good within the city and the wider region.”