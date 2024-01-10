The new vessel will help the firm's customers to meet their sustainability targets.

The Lady Maria Fisher is off to a cracking start at the Port of Sunderland.

Barrow-based James Fisher and Sons plc christened its latest LNG dual-fuel 6,000 dwt chemical tanker in a ceremony at the port today. Wednesday, January 10.

The christening of Lady Maria Fisher follows the introduction of the Sir John Fisher and the new vessel has been developed to the same pioneering specification - built by China Merchants Jinling (CMJL) shipyard.

The Lady Maria Fisher

Developed with sustainability at the fore, the innovative construction and vessel design brings enhanced hydrodynamic performance, boosts efficiency and reduces greenhouse gas emissions, helping the firm's customers to meet their sustainability targets.

Compared to traditional design, the Lady Maris is capable of achieving a 45 percent reduction in carbon emissions, in addition to a 93% reduction in nitric oxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide and 45% cut in sulphur oxides, with the added capability of further reducing emissions while in port as well as at sea.

Company accountant Debbie Smith performed the traditional ceremony of cracking a bottle of champagne to officially christen the latest addition to the fleet.

Debbie Smith performs the honours

"It is my honour to name this ship Lady Maria Fisher," he said.

"Wherever she may sail and whatever tasks she may undertake, I wish her and the crew well in times ahead, with fair winds and following seas wherever their travels take them. "

James Fisher CEO Jean Vernet welcomed the latest addition to the firm's 'fleet of the future': “Reducing carbon emissions across the transportation sector is critically important if we are to meet the needs of a low carbon future.

Mayor of Sunderland Coun Dorothy Trueman at the ceremony.

"Our continued investment in developing the fleet of the future signals James Fisher’s firm company commitment to achieving those targets.”

Lady Maria Fisher entered the fleet in early 2023, following her sister vessel Sir John Fisher in November 2022.