Watch as lorries carrying massive crane parts make their way through Sunderland city centre

Six ‘abnormal loads’ have been travelling from Liebherr’s Deptford plant to the Port of Sunderland today, Monday, September 26.

The same thing will happen again next Monday, October 3.

The first of the loads, which are up to 35 metres (114ft) long and up to 6.1 metres (20ft) wide, set off at 9.30am this morning, to avoid causing rush hour delays.

All six vehicles are travelling under police escorts and the last trucks are due to reach their destination at the port before 3pm.

Drivers were warned that they may face delays during these times as the sections were transported along Deptford Terrace, A1231 Silksworth Row, St Mary's Boulevard, A1018 West Wear Street and then down High Street East to the port entrance.

Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Dynamic City, Councillor Kevin Johnston, said the movements had been planned to keep any disruption to motorists to a minimum, but some delays would be inevitable.

He thanked drivers for their patience while the lorries were travelling through the city centre: "While the movement of these cranes may cause some delays on city centre roads, it is impressive to see this example of goods manufactured here in Sunderland moving to the Port of Sunderland as they prepare to be exported.

"The movement has been programmed to cause minimal disruption, and we appreciate road users’ patience while these abnormal loads are transported to the port."

