Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new “bigger and better” Bargain Clearance Centre is due to open tomorrow (Friday May 3) in Washington and I was invited along to have sneak preview of what customers can expect to see.

The new premises, which is located on Armstrong Industrial Estate, is twice the size of the old Albany site, has better access, and car parking spaces for 50 cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(left to right) Co-owner Lee Taylor, manager Dean Martins and fellow co-owner Dean Kelly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-owner Lee Taylor, 49, said: “It’s all about improving the customer experience and we had outgrown our previous premises which had become to small to display all of our stock.

“Access wasn’t great, but this is much better as it is all open plan which means customers can also use trollies, baskets on wheels and flat bed trollies, which means they no longer have to carry everything by hand to their cars.”

The new Bargain Clearance Centre in Washington.

While the site may have changed, the underlying principle of saving customers money remains the same, with the emphasis on bringing the best possible prices through the purchase of end of line stock and products from companies going through liquidation.

Read More Meet the men connecting some of the region's most iconic institutions and best loved charities

Lee said: “Customers can save around 50% on the cost of the same products on the high street. We are all about giving customers a bargain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m Washington born and bred and with the cost of living crisis, a big part of what we do is about helping out the local community.”

Taking me on a sneak peek tour of the store, customers will be able to enjoy deals on a whole host of products including gym and leisure equipment, DIY equipment, furniture, children’s toys, garden furniture and pet supplies.

Manager Dean Martins and co-owners Lee Taylor and Dean Kelly with some of the bargain products on offer.

The store has also branched out to now include soft drinks, confectionary, tinned food and cleaning products.

The new Bargain Clearance Centre is due to open at 9am tomorrow (Friday) and there will be a whole host of promotional offers for customers to enjoy across the bank holiday weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Store manager Dean Martins, 49, said: “The first customer through the door will get a voucher for £100 to spend in the store while other customers will be given raffle tickets to win £50, £20 and £10 vouchers.

“On Saturday and Sunday there is also going to be a bouncy castle for children to enjoy as well as a special visit from Paw Patrol, Peter Rabbit and Stitch, who will be giving out sweets, and there will also be a food van on site.

“If you want to grab yourself an absolute bargain then this is the place to be.”

Inside the new Bargain Clearance Store in Washington.

Lee added: “Over the bank holiday weekend we are also going to be running our ‘make us an offer’ initiative on our home section of goods where customers can barter for a reduced price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really excited and about tomorrow’s opening and showing the customers all the improvements we have made at our new store.”