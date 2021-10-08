The Virtual Golf Centre was launched by Emma Watkins, 39 and John Briggs, 40, in April this year just as the country was emerging from months of lockdown.

The family-friendly venture, based at Swann Industrial Estate, offers a unique simulated golfing experience giving golfers the chance to play any course in the world, enjoy some games or visit a driving range.

To celebrate a successful opening six months, The Virtual Golf Centre will be holding an open day where golfers will be able to take advantage of 20 minutes of free play and entry into a raffle where you can win 50, 10 or five free hours of play.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Virtual Golf Studio launched in April this year

Emma said: “Since the launch in April 2021 the business has grown and gone from strength to strength.

"It has not only become a place to practice and improve your game or have a round of golf with a friend but a real community has formed. It has been great to see customers coming together to play in our sponsors day and corporate day events together, building new friendships.

“Feedback has been amazing and we are overwhelmed by the positive comments and the reaction of customers when they first come to the studio. The feedback from our customers is exactly what we set out to achieve.”

The idea for the business came about after golf-mad John, who formerly worked in house removals, was missing the golf course during lockdown.

The studio is celebrating a successful first six months of business

Following their successful launch, John and Emma are already looking ahead to the future and are currently in the process of creating an indoor winter league.

Emma added: “Since building a great community we are in the process of arranging an indoor winter league, with the dark nights approaching we wanted to offer something extra to our customers as well as practicing your game or challenging a friend on one of the courses from around the world.”

The Virtual Golf Centre open day will take place on Sunday October 17 with golfers of all ages and ability encouraged to take part.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.