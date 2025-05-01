Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

To celebrate a whole year of giving local people great deals, the Bargain Clearance Centre in Washington is celebrating its anniversary by giving away hundreds of pounds worth of of free vouchers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday May 3, one year since the store first opened its doors, the first customer through the door will win a £100 voucher, with further vouchers worth a total of over £500 given to lucky customers throughout the day.

Shoppers flocked to the new Bargain Warehouse Centre. | National World.

There will also be raffles for customers to win prizes including from the store’s latest range of garden furniture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you want to bring the kids along, they can even meet Sonic the Hedgehog, Peppa Pig or and Peter Rabbit. A sandwich van will also be onsite if you fancy a bite to eat.

The store’s general manager, Dean Martins, said: “We open at 9am on Saturday and the first person through the door will win the £100. We will then be giving away hundreds of pounds worth of vouchers across Saturday and Sunday.

“The business has been doing really well and we want to give something back to our customers. We still have all the usual lines of products, but we have a lot of garden furniture in store at the moment, ready for the start of summer.”

Owners Lee Taylor and Dean Kelly alongside Stitch at the opening of Washington's Bargain Clearance Centre. | National World.

And even if you aren’t one of the lucky voucher winners, you can still bag yourself a bargain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Bargain Clearance Centre in Washington. | National World.

Dean added: “All of our stock retails at least 20% less than the main larger companies.”

Customers shopping at the Clearance Centre are able to purchase a whole range of products including gym equipment, DIY equipment, furniture, children’s toys, garden furniture and pet supplies.

You can also purchase soft drinks, confectionary, tinned food and cleaning products.

Customers are able to purchase goods at a reduced cost as the clearance store sources its stock by purchasing of end of line stock and products from companies going through liquidation.

The store is located at 27 Elswick Road on Armstrong Industrial Estate in Washington.