Washington's AR Power seals solar panel deal with furnishings giant Dunelm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The future is looking sunny for Washington firm Advanced Renewable Power after it signed a major deal with national home supplies chain Dunelm.

AR Power will install more than 2,500 solar panels across Dunelm's national network to help the retail giant reach its long-term green targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new partnership marks a significant step forward in Dunelm's commitment to sustainability.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Dunville and Chris Balmer

Founded by husband-and-wife team Mark and Maria Dunville in 2011, AR Power has grown steadily and was recently recognised with the North East Solar PV Installer of the Year Award, representing the region in the national finals in Birmingham.

The new contract will see AR Power take responsibility for the installation of solar panels at multiple Dunelm Stores locations across the country.

In total, the firm will install 2,526 solar panels at Dunelm outlets, providing a combined capacity of 1.35 megawatts (MW) of clean energy. The company will manage every aspect of the project, from initial consultations to the commissioning of each system, ensuring a seamless installation process with minimal impact on day-to-day store operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AR Power is ready to kick off the installation process with Dunelm's Swansea store as the first site.

Mark Dunville said the firm was delighted: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Dunelm Stores to advance their sustainability efforts through solar energy.

"Our team is fully committed to delivering top-tier solar installations, and we look forward to helping Dunelm reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to a more sustainable future."

Operations director Chris Balmer, Operations Director for AR Power, added, "This contract with Dunelm Stores exemplifies our mission to make renewable energy solutions accessible and impactful for businesses across the UK.