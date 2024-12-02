Washington set to benefit from new recruitment drive at BAE Systems plant

New jobs are set to be created at Washington's BAE Systems plant thanks to hundreds-of-millions-of-pounds worth of investment in education, training and skills.

The aerospace, defence and information security company’s Washington plant currently employs over 300 people.

The North East plant is now set to benefit from investment in a recruitment drive which will see an “unprecedented” 1,500 new apprentices and graduates recruited at sites across the north and Scotland.

BAE Systems' Washington plant

Apprentices in the region will have the chance to work on flagship programmes critical to national security, including the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) developing the UK’s next generation fighter as well as SSN-AUKUS which is a next-generation submarine.

The company plans to invest £230 million in education and skills over the next year which will take the total amount spent on upskilling people across the UK since 2020 to beyond £1 billion.

Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive, BAE Systems, said: “As the UK’s largest defence company, we rely on the skill and ingenuity of those who deliver our programmes, which is why it’s so crucial we continue to invest in our people.

“With thousands of roles open for application across the length and breadth of the country and our exciting high technology programmes, there has never been a better time to embark on a new career with us.”

John Healey, Secretary of State for Defence, said: “BAE Systems are a leading light in the UK defence industry and play a crucial role in keeping the men and women of our Armed Forces equipped on the front line.

“Defence offers exciting careers and this investment is a vote of confidence in the UK as a leader for cutting-edge employment, creating highly skilled jobs across the UK.

“National security is the foundation for national stability and growth. Our Defence Industrial Strategy will ensure our defence sector is an engine for jobs and growth, strengthening our security and our economy.”