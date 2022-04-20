Washington pub awarded a new food hygiene rating, according to the Food Standards Agency

North Biddick Social Club, on Bonemill Lane in Washington, was given the score following an assessment on Tuesday, March 15, according to the Food Standards Agency's website.
Hygiene ratings are awarded by Sunderland City Council inspectors and range between zero and five – with a four star rating meaning that “hygiene standards are good".
Inspectors assess three key areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building as well as management of food safety.
North Biddick Social Club was rated “good” for hygienic food handling and management of food safety, with cleanliness and condition of facilities and building rated “generally satisfactory” by inspectors.
The recent assessment means that of Sunderland's 227 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 128 (56%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.