Washington pub awarded a new food hygiene rating, according to the Food Standards Agency

North Biddick Social Club, on Bonemill Lane in Washington, was given the score following an assessment on Tuesday, March 15, according to the Food Standards Agency's website.

Hygiene ratings are awarded by Sunderland City Council inspectors and range between zero and five – with a four star rating meaning that “hygiene standards are good".

North Biddick Social Club has been awarded a four star food hygiene rating following a recent inspection. Photo: Google Maps.

North Biddick Social Club was rated “good” for hygienic food handling and management of food safety, with cleanliness and condition of facilities and building rated “generally satisfactory” by inspectors.