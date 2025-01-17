Washington MP Sharon Hodgson 'thrilled' with opening of new £50m JATCO plant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Washington MP Sharon Hodgson has said she is “thrilled” following the opening of the Japan Automatic Transmission Company (JATCO) manufacturing plant in the city.

The new £50m factory will produce 3-in-1 electric vehicle powertrains for cars being manufactured at Nissan’s neighbouring Sunderland plant.

Sharon Hodgson MP is "thrilled" about the opening of the new £50m JATCO plant. | Creo Comms

Ms Hodgson said: “I am thrilled at today's announcement that nearly £50m of investment from the Japan Automatic Transmission Company, Nissan and the UK Government has been secured for a new manufacturing plant in Sunderland.

“This represents a major vote of confidence in the UK economy and proves this Labour Government is working hand in hand with business to deliver for the British people. “

The new production plant will bring 183 jobs to Sunderland as well as supporting over 400 in the wider supply chain.

Ms Hodgson added: “This development is set to create and support hundreds of jobs in the North East, which is a key cornerstone of this Labour Government’s mission to kickstart the economic growth our region so desperately needs after 14 years of Tory stagnation and decline.

“This Labour Government is delivering good secure jobs, productivity and growth in every corner of the country while also showing an unwavering commitment to our environmental ambitions.

“This fantastic investment in the North East highlights a government that delivers in deeds as well as in words.”

Following the opening of the plant, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “proud” that Sunderland is “leading the way” in UK car manufacturing.