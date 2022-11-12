The community market – which is housed inside the wider Galleries shopping centre – is home to a variety of independent traders, from beauty salons to food vendors and other small businesses. But on Saturday morning, the shutters were down on the market village’s entrance, with shops in darkness.

Geraud UK Limited, the operator of Washington Market Village, has been contacted for comment by the Echo.

According to its website, the firm operates more than 4,000 market days across the United Kingdom each year. Other indoor markets under its operation include The Forge in Glasgow and Prescot Shopping Centre in Merseyside.

A file picture of Washington Market Village, which was closed to customers on Saturday, November 12. The shutters on the entrance were down, with shops in darkness.

Washington Galleries has also been approached for comment.