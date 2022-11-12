Washington Market Village within Galleries shopping centre closed to customers with shutters down and shops in darkness
Customers visiting The Galleries shopping centre on Saturday, November 12 arrived to find Washington Market Village closed.
The community market – which is housed inside the wider Galleries shopping centre – is home to a variety of independent traders, from beauty salons to food vendors and other small businesses. But on Saturday morning, the shutters were down on the market village’s entrance, with shops in darkness.
Geraud UK Limited, the operator of Washington Market Village, has been contacted for comment by the Echo.
According to its website, the firm operates more than 4,000 market days across the United Kingdom each year. Other indoor markets under its operation include The Forge in Glasgow and Prescot Shopping Centre in Merseyside.
Most Popular
Washington Galleries has also been approached for comment.
As the region bounced back from closures imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, traders at Washington Market Village urged the community to “shop local” and support the traders.