Washington kids football team sponsored by Newcastle business

Seriös Group, based in Newcastle is supporting grassroots sport in the region by kitting out Washington Juniors FC’s under-13 squad ahead of their move to 11 a-side this season.

Paul Davison, Seriös Group managing director, is a big fan of grassroots sport and has coached this group of boys since they were six-years-old.

This is the second year running that the company has paid for strips for the side, which play in the Russell Foster Tyne & Wear League.

Washington Juniors FC’s under-13s in their new strips

Paul said: “Supporting the local community is hugely important to us, and when the opportunity came up to help Washington Juniors under-13s with their new kits, we jumped at the chance.

“Washington Juniors does a fantastic job helping young people to learn and develop team skills and to maximise their health and welling. I am delighted to have contributed to that as a coach and now Seriös Group is doing its bit too.”

Nigel Ridley secretary, of Washington Juniors FC, said: “Grassroots football is indebted to the individuals who freely give up their valuable time, as well as sponsorship from companies without which it would not be able to exist.

“We’d like to thank Seriös Group for its generosity. Our under-13 team members are proud to wear the new kit as they continue their journey through the season.”