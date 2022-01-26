Washington food packaging specialist launches fully recyclable packaging concept
A food packaging specialist has launched its own fully recyclable packaging product suitable for all food applications.
PFF Group which has sites in Washington and Keighley introduced the new idea as a way of cutting back on the amount of plastic used on its products.
The new concept – known as IMPAC-T – uses less plastic than equivalent PET packaging and can be typically used for dairy products such as yoghurt as well as an array of other produce.
IMPAC-T uses a minimum of 50% PCR PET and up to 100% PCR card with any virgin board content sourced from certified sustainable forestry . The plastic and card can be easily separated and both components can be reprocessed back into packaging, making IMPAC-T fully recyclable.
In addition, the forming of the IMPAC-T pack is a far more efficient single stage process than traditional card wrap processes, therefore, further reducing PFF’s carbon footprint.
PFF Group sales director Ian Smith said: “We have developed this concept and invested in innovative manufacturing processes to produce a new unique, light weight, recycled PET hybrid pack designed for use by food manufacturers.
“IMPAC-T is intrinsic to PFF’s core values of innovation, sustainability and creativity. We are proud to bring this new product to market and showcase our credentials as a leading independent UK food packaging manufacturer committed to the complete recycling process.
“As well as being designed for the dairy sector, IMPAC-T can be used for a range of other food applications where sealed in freshness and strong branding are essential.”