Washington firm announces £250,000 expansion plans

The engine cooling and climate control specialists has invested £250,000 into growing the firm, by purchasing 13 vehicles. The new vehicles are a mix of Nissan Navara trucks and NV300 vans, were purchased from Bristol Street Motors Nissan Sheffield.

Advanced Radiators is owned by brothers Phil and Mark Riches and some of their clients include Tarmac, Finning Caterpillar, Northern Rail and renewables and mining firm, Banks Group.

The vehicles investment follows the opening of a new division of the business, Advanced Heat Transfer. The brothers plan to expand further into the industrial, marine and rail sectors.

Kevin Parkinson General Manager Nissan Division handing over keys to Mark Riches, Managing Director of Advanced Radiators.

Mark Riches, MD of Advanced Radiators, said: “Traditionally, we support a lot of users of heavy plant machinery, which are often on rough sites such as aggregate quarries and opencast mines, so we need robust all-wheel drive vehicles, like the Nissan Navara, to reach those locations.

“But the focus of our new division, Advanced Heat Transfer, means that we don’t only need such utilitarian vehicles, but we do require a lot of storage space. The NV300 vans are perfect for that!

“The team at Bristol Street Motors were incredibly helpful throughout the purchasing process, putting together the right spec to suit our needs and brought it in within budget.”

Steve Gould, operations director for Bristol Street Motors, said: “It has been a pleasure to support Advanced Radiators during an exciting and important time of expansion for the company.

“It was great to hear the company’s plans for growth in 2022 and we wish them all the best. I trust the vehicles will serve them well!”

