Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Washington based computing business, Neo Computers, is supporting people in the local community by providing a gaming club to help tackle social isolation and support people’s mental wellbeing.

Neo Computers was established in February 2021 by owner Paul Branighan and initially sold computer components and accessories.

However, in 2022 Paul was contacted by gaming giant Warhammer and became a local hub for selling the games, characters and accessories for both the table and computer versions of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Lee (left) Neo Computers owner Paul Branighan (centre) and Stephen Mole at one of the Warhammer gaming group sessions. | National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game involves the building of an army to go into battle against your opponent and as demand for the products increased, Paul decided to use space at the business’s Concord House premises to provide a venue for people of all ages to meet and compete against each other.

The free club runs every Tuesday and Thursday between 5pm and 9pm.

Paul, 36, said: “We have between 15 and 20 people attending each night, where they can construct and paint their characters and compete against each other.

“We started the club as the restrictions from Covid were beginning to ease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of gaming clubs closed and never reopened. Many people had suffered from social isolation and the club provides people with a like minded interest an opportunity to come along, meet new people and make friends.

“We have members who face a number of personal challenges and the feedback we have had is that it has really helped with their mental wellbeing.”

Megan Bloomer, 12, Dave Bloomer and Stephen Mole with some of their Warhammer weapons and characters. | National World

One such member is 48-year-old Jonathan Lee who had to give up his job to become a fulltime carer for his wife.

He said: “Since leaving my job I’ve suffered with anxiety and depression. The most difficult aspect of being a carer is seeing a person you love suffering and not being able to do anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It can get you down and coming to the club twice a week is basically my release and provides a break and a chance to do something for myself.

“I used to be into Warhammer in the 90s and it was my stepson who got me back into it. Joining the club has been great. No one looks down at you and I’ve made loads of friends.”

Another member who credits the club with benefiting his mental health is military veteran Stephen Mole who attends to the group with stepson David Sharp, six.

Stephen, 48, has suffered from both physical and mental health issues since leaving the Forces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I suffered major trauma during my military career which impacted on my health, including suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“I’m a very private person and find it difficult to socialise with strangers. My stepson David actually got me into Warhammer and my wife had been encouraging me to meet people and so I decided to give the club a go.

“Since joining the group it feels like being part of a family and everyone has gone above and beyond to welcome me.

“It’s a safe place where people can share a common interest and since joining the club in December last year (2023) it has been a massive help in my recovery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the Warhammer games. | National World

Anyone who would like to join the group can either come along to one of the Tuesday or Thursday meetings or can contact the Washington Warhammer group via their Facebook page.

Paul said: “Anyone is welcome to come along and we always look to pair up anyone new to Warhammer gaming with someone more experienced.”

As well as providing a social hub for the local community, the business side of Neo Computers has also gone from strength to strength with the company’s turnover increasing from £49,500 in its first year of operation to £762,000 for the latest financial year (2023 -24).

You can find out more about the business’s products and services via the Neo Computers website.