Watch as Washington business sets up Warhammer gaming club to tackle social isolation and mental wellbeing
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Neo Computers was established in February 2021 by owner Paul Branighan and initially sold computer components and accessories.
However, in 2022 Paul was contacted by gaming giant Warhammer and became a local hub for selling the games, characters and accessories for both the table and computer versions of the game.
The game involves the building of an army to go into battle against your opponent and as demand for the products increased, Paul decided to use space at the business’s Concord House premises to provide a venue for people of all ages to meet and compete against each other.
The free club runs every Tuesday and Thursday between 5pm and 9pm.
Paul, 36, said: “We have between 15 and 20 people attending each night, where they can construct and paint their characters and compete against each other.
“We started the club as the restrictions from Covid were beginning to ease.
“A lot of gaming clubs closed and never reopened. Many people had suffered from social isolation and the club provides people with a like minded interest an opportunity to come along, meet new people and make friends.
“We have members who face a number of personal challenges and the feedback we have had is that it has really helped with their mental wellbeing.”
One such member is 48-year-old Jonathan Lee who had to give up his job to become a fulltime carer for his wife.
He said: “Since leaving my job I’ve suffered with anxiety and depression. The most difficult aspect of being a carer is seeing a person you love suffering and not being able to do anything.
“It can get you down and coming to the club twice a week is basically my release and provides a break and a chance to do something for myself.
“I used to be into Warhammer in the 90s and it was my stepson who got me back into it. Joining the club has been great. No one looks down at you and I’ve made loads of friends.”
Another member who credits the club with benefiting his mental health is military veteran Stephen Mole who attends to the group with stepson David Sharp, six.
Stephen, 48, has suffered from both physical and mental health issues since leaving the Forces.
He said: “I suffered major trauma during my military career which impacted on my health, including suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
“I’m a very private person and find it difficult to socialise with strangers. My stepson David actually got me into Warhammer and my wife had been encouraging me to meet people and so I decided to give the club a go.
“Since joining the group it feels like being part of a family and everyone has gone above and beyond to welcome me.
“It’s a safe place where people can share a common interest and since joining the club in December last year (2023) it has been a massive help in my recovery.”
Anyone who would like to join the group can either come along to one of the Tuesday or Thursday meetings or can contact the Washington Warhammer group via their Facebook page.
Paul said: “Anyone is welcome to come along and we always look to pair up anyone new to Warhammer gaming with someone more experienced.”
As well as providing a social hub for the local community, the business side of Neo Computers has also gone from strength to strength with the company’s turnover increasing from £49,500 in its first year of operation to £762,000 for the latest financial year (2023 -24).
You can find out more about the business’s products and services via the Neo Computers website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.