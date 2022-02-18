Want to become a firefighter? Here are the terms, salary and how to apply to Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighter recruitment for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) has opened on Friday, February 18, with people across the region now having the opportunity to join the Service.

It is part of a recruitment drive that has already seen the Service recruit more than 100 new firefighters over the last two years and members of the public have until March 20 to apply.

Recruitment for firefighters at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is now open.

The career offers a competitive starting salary that rises to £32,000 after three years, as well as benefits like an attractive holiday package, competitive pension, healthcare, access to a range of social and volunteering opportunities.

TWFRS have confirmed that hundreds more will be joining their ranks in the coming years as they continue their effort to become more diverse by reaching out to communities through careers fairs, community events and online webinars.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther said “Our firefighters go above and beyond every single day to save life and keep vulnerable residents in Tyne and Wear from harm’s way.

“I am so proud of all of our staff and recent incidents in Sunderland and Birtley in the past week show the importance of a highly skilled and trained fire and rescue service.

“This is an opportunity to begin a career that is like no other - everything you do will help contribute to making Tyne and Wear a safer place to live.

“Every day is different and you will have opportunities to meet new people, visit new places and make a positive impact on people’s lives.

“Regardless of your age, gender, race, religion or sexuality, there is a home for you here at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

“We’ll be sharing some of the stories of our current firefighters in the coming weeks but it’s a chance for you to ignite your future. So get on our website and apply to start your journey today.”

For more information about how to apply, and what the training and job will involve, visit: https://www.twfire.gov.uk/work-for-us/our-roles/apply-to-be-a-firefighter/.

