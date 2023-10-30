Vintage and vinyl fair to be held at Souter Lighthouse's new community space

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shoppers looking to pick up some quirky and unique gifts can bag themselves some treats at a vintage and vinyl fair taking place this weekend.

The vintage and vinyl event takes place at Souter Lighthouse's new conservation hub

The market, which takes place from 11am to 5pm this Saturday, November 4, is the first event to be staged at Souter Lighthouse's new conservation hub, which has been built at the Whitburn Coastal Park, near the lighthouse car park.

The multi-purpose space has a coastal activity zone, bird observation area, learning space and an accessible public toilet/ changing room for users of the coastal park and is aimed at increasing the amount of events and activities at the site.

The new conservation and community hub at Souter Lighthouse

Shoppers will be able to browse affordable vintage clothing from Verity Velour and Lazyone Vintage, from true vintage to modern early 2000s vintage.

Spinning Superiority will also be selling a wide range of vinyl, while Gorgeous Gracious Green will be selling all natural handmade body and face CBD creams.

People will be able to pick up vintage fashion at the fair

Acropolis will also be on hand selling Greek street food, including gyros and more.

And artist Doodle Murals will be doing a graffiti demonstration and answering questions about potential commissions.

The event has been organised by Melanie Burn, who runs Verity Velour Vintage with daughter Molly Burman.

Speaking about how it came about, she said: "I used to go to the gym with a lady from the National Trust and we thought the market would be a great way of attracting more people to the new community hub, which is a great site.

"We've had quite a bit of buzz around the event already, which is great."

Molly Burman from Verity Velour Vintage.

Melanie already runs her stall at pop-ups across Newcastle and says the market is a great way to pick up some one-off gifts.

"I think parents and grandparents can often be put off buying vintage for Christmas presents, but younger people buy it all year round so why not, it's a great way of repurposing items," she said.

If successful, it's hoped the market will become a regular fixture at Souter Lighthouse.