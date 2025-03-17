'Very bright' future predicted for North East care provider following sale

A residential care provider based in Hetton-le-Hole is set for a “very bright” future following the company’s sale in a transaction overseen by KBS Corporate.

The deal facilitated retirement for the directors of S.E.L.F. (North East) Ltd, the Moore family. S.E.L.F. provides tailored residential care for adults with learning disabilities or social and behavioural difficulties.

The company was founded in 2000 by four directors who have operated S.E.L.F. ever since, taking pride in its detailed policies and procedures which ensure maximum levels of care are upheld, and that staff and management are trained beyond the required standards.

To the complete satisfaction of director Calvin Moore, S.E.L.F. has been sold to Ruspencia Holdings – who are expected to sustain and build upon the company’s prosperity.

“As a family we were looking to retire, and we feel that the new shareholders of the business can take the company far, using the business model we implemented many years ago,” explained Calvin Moore.

“I would like to think the outlook for the business is very bright. We wish the new owners every success, and as much success as we had running the business for over 25 years.”

Regarding the part played by KBS and fellow K3 Capital Group companies in achieving the desired outcome, Calvin added: “KBS handled all aspects of the sale process and we are absolutely delighted that we had not only the expertise of Joe Norris and his team, but also K3 Law and K3 Tax whose advice was invaluable.

“Joe was extremely supportive and although extremely professional, he certainly provided a personal aspect to assisting with the sale and explaining each process of the sale as and when required.”

Joe Norris was delighted to bring the transaction to a successful conclusion, commenting: “I was extremely pleased with the outcome we managed to achieve for Calvin and his fellow shareholders, with 100% of the value of the company being paid out following completion accounts.

“I'd like to thank Calvin and the rest of his family for their hard work and patience in getting the deal over the line. These processes are always a team effort and our excellent working relationship helped us navigate every issue we encountered.”