Vertu BMW Sunderland drives support for St Oswald's Hospice with donation

Jeff Aynsley from Vertu Motors and Sonia Graham from St Oswald's Hospice

Vertu BMW Sunderland has raised more than £800 for St Oswald’s Hospice as part of a charity drive that saw staff participating in raffles and donating money for every customer review they received.

The dealership, situated at Boldon Business Park, is part of the Vertu group, which has supported St Oswald’s for several years, raising hundreds of thousands for the charity. In December, it helped raise £30,000 for the hospice after donating a car to its annual Big Raffle for the ninth year in a row.

The funds were raised through a combination of initiatives, including a £1 donation for every customer service completed and additional fundraising efforts by the dealership's colleagues.

St Oswald's Hospice provides specialist care for adults, young people, and children with life-limiting conditions. Its services include inpatient care, day services, outpatient clinics, and bereavement support. It costs over £14.5 million each year to run the hospice, with £8.5 million needing to be raised through charitable donations and fundraising activities including the car raffle.

Jeff Aynsley, General Manager at Vertu BMW Sunderland, said "We are thrilled to support St Oswald's Hospice, a charity that the Group has supported for many years.

“As a dealership, we support a different charity as chosen by colleagues every six months. St Oswald’s Hospice was an almost unanimous decision, and I’m pleased everyone came together for such a worthy cause."

Sonia Graham, Corporate Fundraising Manager at St Oswald's Hospice, thanked the dealership, saying, "We are incredibly grateful for the support from Vertu BMW Sunderland, and the Group as whole. Vertu have been a valued supporter throughout the years and helped raise more than £400,000 in total, which has been a huge help to us and has enabled us to continue to provide essential care and support to those in need and their families."