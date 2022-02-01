Valentine's Day: What gifts can you get your partner from local and independent shops around Sunderland?

Here in Sunderland independent shops spring up throughout the year, and there are plenty of options when it comes to gift buying around the city centre.

With Valentine’s Day coming up, everyone wants to get the ideal gift for their partner and the small stores around Sunderland are ideal for picking up a thoughtful present.

When it comes to flowers, look no further than the florists of Wearside, who are ready and waiting for orders from those in love. Florista Floral Design are offering deals on roses with 12 costing £40 or mixed flower bouquets starting from £35 for a small batch.

Elsewhere, Floral Elegance on Chester Road and Emily’s Florist are set up and ready for the big day and promoting their Valentine’s bouquets.

Another florist, Ashbrooke Florists and Giftware are doing exactly as their name suggests and are offering not only bouquets of flowers, but a series of home gifts including candles, feed diffusers, perfumes, sock, scarves and more.

From flowers to food, and anyone looking to take their significant other out for dinner can take a look at restaurants across the city. Proven People, San Marino on Hannover Place, Derwent Street’s Enfes and Italian Kitchen are all offering special Valentines Day menus and offers across the weekend.

Fat Unicorn on Mackies Corner is a great option for small food deals and the Bridge Street deli can be perfect for creating a small picnic or bundle which can be perfect for the one you love.

In addition to food, Fat Unicorn also sell beers from Sunderland’s most iconic brewery, Vaux. The beer company’s shop and taproom is open across the weekend and is ideal for any craft beer enthusiasts.