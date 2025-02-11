Valentine's Day date for business leaders at 'I Love Sunderland' breakfast briefing

David Cook, founder and owner at Northern Spire.

A business breakfast briefing is set to explore and celebrate current and future developments in Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free briefing, I Love Sunderland, will be held appropriately enough, on Valentine’s Day at City Hall.

The event has been organised by Sunderland wealth management company Northern Spire and is the latest in a long-term programme of briefings aimed at business owners and managers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I Love Sunderland will feature a panel of city leaders who are playing key roles in the ongoing development of the city.

The panel will incorporate Cllr Michael Mordey, Leader of Sunderland City Council; Nick Malyan, Chief Executive of Sunderland Culture; Alison Gwynn, Chief Executive of North East Screen, and John Longford, Financial Adviser at Northern Spire.

The event host will be Rob Lawson OBE, former editor of the Sunderland Echo and the current Chair of the Sunderland Business Partnership.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8.30am and will be finished by about 10.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the audience will have an opportunity to ask questions – more than 180 people have already signed up for the event.

David Cook, founder and owner at Northern Spire, said: “I Love Sunderland is the latest in our series of business owner network briefings – and part of our continued efforts to bring value to the regional business community.

“We’ve assembled a great team of panellists, some of whom are overseeing the biggest change in the city landscape for decades – there’s so many great developments already under way in the city at the moment and we know there are more to come.

“So if you’re a local business owner or senior leader eager to hear about and explore some of these developments, and learn about what the future might hold for our vibrant city, I Love Sunderland is for you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At a similar event hosted by Rob last year we filled City Hall with well over 200 guests and we’re hoping to do the same this time around – so don’t miss this opportunity to get informed, updated and inspired.”

To sign up for the I Love Sunderland event, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/business-owner-briefing-we-love-sunderland-tickets-1143965865699