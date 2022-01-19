UPDATE: Co-op explain decision to sell Sunderland store
A Co-operative food store in Sunderland is set to close within the coming months after the retailer took the decision to sell the shop.
The Co-op on North Moor Road in the Farringdon area of Sunderland is set to close on Saturday, March 12 after a decision was made to sell the store.
Signs on the entrance doors say: “We’ll be closing our doors on 12/03/22 so be sure to spend your Co-op membership rewards before then.
"Or find your next nearest store at finder.coop.co.uk/food.”
Despite the sale, the retail giant has ensured that all jobs at the store are safe – with all staff transferring to the new operator and are being supported by the company at this time.
The store, which neighbours McDonald’s and Farringdon Community Fire Station has served customers in the local area for a number of years however they will now need to go to the store on Springwell Road.
A spokesperson for the Co-op, confirmed: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum and while this often involves opening new stores, we also regularly review our existing sites.
"The decision to sell any store is never taken lightly and, only after careful consideration is our store in North Moor Road to be sold.
“Our priority has been to safeguard local jobs, and colleagues - who have been informed – will transfer (under TUPE* regulations) to the new operator and, are being fully supported.
"We would like to thank the community for its support of the store over the years.”