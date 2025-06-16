Unlocking resilience and results: Simon Hartley on building high-performance teams and mindsets

Simon Hartley’s distinguished journey in performance psychology began in the North East: upon graduating, he became a Lecturer in Sport Psychology at the University of Sunderland, shaping the next generation of practitioners and laying the foundation for his influential career.

Now recognised as one of the UK’s leading high performance speakers and mental resilience speakers, Simon has worked with elite athletes, global business leaders, and top teams across sport, education, and corporate sectors. His focus on simplicity, clarity, and consistent execution has made his insights invaluable to those aiming for sustained excellence.

In this exclusive interview with The Champions Speakers Agency, Simon shares the six essential traits of world-class teams, explains why Olympians excel where others plateau, and reveals how businesses can cultivate mental toughness in the face of daily pressures.

Q: In your experience, what sets Olympic athletes apart in their ability to sustain high performance, and how can businesses apply that same level of focus and preparation?

Simon Hartley: “Olympians often have got... they’ve got a few things in their advantage. What they’re trying to achieve usually is very, very clear. And I think their environment creates that clarity. But what they then do is they apply what I call relentless focus to it.

“They understand that their job is very, very simple. And that to do it really well, they’ve got to consistently go and do the basics very, very well. This is something that again sounds really obvious — but quite rare outside of Olympic sports.

“That ability... I often talk about this sort of, I call it the performance cycle, which starts with researching and planning what we need to do, putting a strategy and a plan into place, really practising it. And it again sounds daft, but so many people in the workplace don’t practise what they do to make it better.

“They don’t try and become better tomorrow than they are today, or better today than they were yesterday — they just keep doing the stuff. They get to a certain level of competence where they can do the job and then they just keep doing it at that level.

“And it’s when you step back away from it, you think — well that’s not what Olympians do. If they did, they’d only be average. So if we can understand that there’s a very, very simple principle that could be applied to any walk of life, but we’d have to understand how it worked for us.

“So if we then practise it, and then go and make sure that we’re well prepared for what we go and do — for our performance.

“And again, this sounds daft — so in Olympic sports, if you want to run 100 metres as fast as possible, you know that sleep’s important, nutrition’s important, being healthy and fit and everything else is important.

“And then I go and chat to executives in the workplace and I say, “Well, you know, what’s your version of that? What did you do last night to prepare for today?”

“Well, I stayed out too late, I worked too long, I drank too much, I ate rubbish…” And then I walked into the workplace and expected to perform today. Oh really?

“It doesn’t sound like the same formula that the Olympians are using — it sounds like the reverse opposite, in fact. So they then prepare for what they’re going to do. Sometimes that also means mentally preparing for it.

“Essentially warming up for what they’re going to do. So again, put it into a workplace — an Olympian would go and, if they were going to run 100 metres, go and do some stretching exercises and warm their bodies up.

“An executive walks into a meeting — usually straight from another meeting — their head’s in the previous meeting, not in the one that they’re going to walk into.

“They haven’t really prepared for it. They don’t really know the conversation that they’re about to have or why they’re going to have it. Usually, the meeting sort of stutters into life, rather than kicks off in a well-designed fashion. And so you think — well, that’s vastly different than what Olympians are doing as well.

“The other thing that’s really interesting — when Olympic athletes get into their performance, the really good ones aren’t focused on winning in that moment.

“They’re focused on swimming as fast as they can, running as fast as they can — whatever it is. And they understand that if they just stick to the processes, the outcome will take care of itself.

“In many businesses, people are so worried about the targets, the goals, the KPIs — whatever it is — chasing the outcome, they often miss the process.

“So this little cycle that started with researching and planning and making sure we’ve got a good strategy — practising to make sure we’re as good as we can possibly be — preparing so that we can perform well, focusing on the processes when we get there — if we do all of that, the results come. And we don’t have to force the outcome.

“And then afterwards we can review what we’ve done, go back in, plan for the next iteration and make sure that through every little cycle we get better and better and better and better and better.

“It’s not massively complicated. It’s pretty simple stuff. But that’s what Olympians do to become great — and it’s missing in most workplaces.”

Q: What practical steps can organisations take to build mental toughness across their teams, and how do qualities like tenacity, resilience and composure play into that?

Simon Hartley: “That’s a very, very good question.

“So mental toughness, like any element of psychology, is not exclusive to one field or another.

“So mental toughness in sport or in the military or in any other field of endeavour is not different than in business or in education or whichever sector you want to pick.

“I think that mental toughness is like an umbrella term. So the components for me that live underneath it are tenacity, resilience and composure. Tenacity is our ability to just keep going and not quit, however tough it gets.

“We sort of understand the physical version of this. You know, I’ve taken on some daft challenges. I challenged myself, at one point, to walk 100 miles in 24 hours — knowing that it was going to be painful.

“And there’s a point that you hit that I call the ‘quit point’, where you’re tempted to throw in the towel. The decision you make in that moment dictates whether you quit or whether you keep going. And if you keep going in that moment, you become a more tenacious person.

“You start to understand the ingredients of tenacity. But there’s not only a physical version of that. Recently I finished writing — it took me seven years to do it — a fictional book.

“It’s to help teenagers with life challenges, that’s the intention when I wrote it. Since then I’ve realised that it doesn’t only help teenagers, because most people’s life challenges are fairly similar.

“So it’s about how we overcome self-doubt, insecurity, anxiety — all those sorts of things. And it’s pretty much the toughest thing I’ve ever done — writing a fictional book. I’ve written eight non-fiction books, but this, by a long way, it dwarfs walking 100 miles in 24 hours as a challenge.

“There were so many times I hit the quit point — where I was tempted to say, “OK, I can’t do this. It’s just too tough. I’m stuck. I don’t know where to go next.”

“And your ability to be able to get through that moment is tenacity. So there are all sorts of expressions of it. Resilience is the second characteristic. That’s our ability to bounce back when we hit the hurdles in life.

“Again, these are not necessarily physical things. But it’s not just the ability to bounce back. Really great resilience is the ability to come back stronger from it — to use it as an opportunity to strengthen.

“So that’s resilience. And composure is our ability to essentially hold our nerve and not throw the game plan out the window or make panic decisions, silly decisions, when we’re in the middle of the pressure cooker, as it’s often known.

“So that’s composure. So in combination — and these aren’t different, these are interlinked — these are different expressions of mental toughness.

“In combination, that’s mental toughness. And many people will experience the need for all three of those in their working lives.”

This exclusive interview with Simon Hartley was conducted by Chris Tompkins of The Motivational Speakers Agency.

