Unipres recruitment transformed by immersive VR experience

Animmersion UK, a leader in immersive technology, has enhanced its decade-long partnership with Sunderland-based manufacturing giant Unipres by delivering a cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) recruitment tool.

The innovative project features a 360-degree video tour of Unipres' factory, providing exclusive behind-the-scenes access to various locations and insightful interviews with key staff across diverse roles. Captured with advanced 360-degree cameras, the VR experience immerses users in the facility, offering an insightful and engaging perspective of its daily operations and workplace culture.

Unipres, which manufacturers automotive components for Nissan, was among Animmersion UK’s first manufacturing clients to adopt VR technology. The two companies have previously collaborated on several groundbreaking projects, including a VR overhead crane simulator and holographic displays featuring 3D animations. These innovations have been used to showcase Unipres’ products and capabilities at industry events and within their Sunderland showroom.

The latest initiative underscores both companies' commitment to leveraging technology for efficiency, safety, and innovation.

Andi Liddell olf Animersion UK at Unipres

VR headsets use a different lens for each eye to create a realistic 3D effect, capable of conveying heights, large spaces and moving parts. It also features interactive elements, enabling users to select areas to explore, access contextual information points, and enhance their experience by testing their knowledge through questions and collectible items.

The VR tool provides a powerful, engaging, and cost-effective recruitment solution, offering prospective employees, clients, and stakeholders an in-depth insight into the company’s operations and culture—all without the need to visit in person.

Animmersion UK has developed a flexible VR framework to accommodate a variety of needs, from recruitment and training to marketing and investment.

Andi Liddell, Chief Design Officer at Middlesbrough-based Animmersion UK, said: “This VR experience enables users to feel like they are physically present in the Unipres facility. By wearing a VR headset, they can look around, take in the environment, and even hear spatial audio, adding a whole new level of immersion. It’s the next best thing to being there in person and provides a great way for people to tour the facility safely, without affecting the production schedule.

Andi Liddell of Animersion UK films a 360 degree video tour of the Unipres facility in Sunderland

“We’ve been working with VR technology for more than 15 years, refining our approach to ensure we deliver impactful and cost-effective solutions. Whether it’s VR, immersive training simulations, or 3D scanning, we help businesses maximise the potential of this technology. The work we’ve done with Unipres is an excellent example of how digital tools can drive innovation and deliver tangible results.”

Rob Dodds, Training Academy Controller for Unipres (UK) added: "Our longstanding partnership with Animmersion UK has allowed us to consistently push the boundaries of what technology can achieve in the manufacturing sector. This latest VR recruitment tool is a highly effective way to showcase the innovation, efficiency, and commitment to excellence that define Unipres. We’re excited to see how this technology will enhance our recruitment efforts and further strengthen our position as an industry leader."